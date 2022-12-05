ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Penn State student from Allentown, charged after protesting Proud Boys event, faces school discipline days before graduation

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

When the founder of the Proud Boys was scheduled to appear in October at Penn State, senior Bram Woolley of Allentown joined hundreds of fellow students in a tumultuous protest that led to the event’s cancellation.

But in the course of the protest, Woolley — who allegedly refused to move away from police horses when told to — was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and failing to obey official orders . In addition to the criminal charges, he faces school discipline just days before his Dec. 17 graduation.

Woolley, 23, was the only student arrested during the Oct. 24 protest, which came in response to a planned appearance by Gavin McInnes — a Canadian writer and broadcaster who founded the far-right Proud Boys in 2016 — and comedian Alex Stein.

The Proud Boys are among the staunchest supporters of former President Donald Trump; some members face trial on charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The group also participated in the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, was run down by a car and killed.

Woolley, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday, sending the charges to Centre County Court, is free on his own recognizance. He did not respond to a request for comment. His attorney, Julian G. Allatt of State College, isn’t commenting on the case, according to his office.

The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity, which arranged the October protest, scheduled a rally Monday afternoon to support Woolley, saying he has been unfairly targeted for exercising his free-speech rights.

“Admin wants to hurt this student’s academic career in order to engineer a false narrative of bad behavior on both sides, hide admin’s own wrongdoing, and appease white supremacists,” the group said in an Instagram post.

It also started a petition demanding the Centre County district attorney, university police and Office of Student Conduct drop proceedings against Woolley.

The group contends members of the Proud Boys used pepper spray against the protesters but only Woolley was arrested.

“Witnesses say the anti-racist placard that Bram was holding caught the attention of University police,” the petition says. “Due to this, only Bram was told to leave but was unable to exit the location as he was completely surrounded by mounted police. Instead of helping Bram exit safely, the police targeted a nonviolent protester by arresting him.”

In a 2021 post on the school’s student farm website , when he was a junior, Woolly said he was double majoring in geography and international politics. He faces a school disciplinary proceeding, but the specific details of that process are private, Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement.

“If a student is found in violation of the Student Code of Conduct, an individualized action plan from the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response is assigned, which includes administrative sanctions and educational, reflective and/or restorative outcomes,” she wrote.

“Student conduct matters and their resolutions are private, as they are part of a student’s educational record and subject to protections under [the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act]. In addition, the student conduct process is separate and distinct from any criminal proceedings that may take place.”

Morning Call reporter Daniel Patrick Sheehan can be reached at 610-820-6598 or dsheehan@mcall.com .

