Lehigh Valley wrestling: No luster off the shine of these potential 100-match winners

The shine of being a 100-match winner dulled in recent years because of the potential for so many more matches compared to competitors from previous generations.

But the COVID-19 pandemic took a hatchet to the 2020-21 schedules for many area programs, so it has been a challenge for those wrestlers who lost most of that season.

There are several who could reach the coveted milestone this season.

Here is a look at them after the first weekend of competition:

Jake Jones, Saucon Valley: 108

Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP: 97

Zach Borzio, Quakertown: 92

Dagen Condomitti, Northampton: 86

Carson Wagner, Northampton: 86

Charlie Bunting, Nazareth: 86

Tyler Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley: 81

C.J. Horvath, Freedom: 81

Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua: 77

Mason Ziegler, Quakertown: 72

Jake Doone, Nazareth: 72

Sonny Sasso, Nazareth: 70*

Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic: 67

Adrian Gacek, Parkland: 67

Braedon Alder, Southern Lehigh: 65

Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe: 61

Marco Albanese, Emmaus: 60

Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP: 56

John Samy, Salisbury: 56

Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley: 53

Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic: 53

Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP: 53

Sean Kinney, Nazareth: 51

Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth: 51

*Injured

