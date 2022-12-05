ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dahmer’ Becomes Third Netflix Series To Cross 1B Hours Viewed, Joining ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Stranger Things 4’

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has now crossed 1B hours viewed in its first 60 days on Netflix , becoming just the third series to do so after Squid Game and Stranger Things 4 .

Ryan Murphy ‘s serial killer series spent seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10, making the list in 92 countries. It is currently Netflix’s second most popular English-language TV shows of all time, just behind Stranger Things 4 . Squid Game remains the streamer’s most popular TV show of all time.

For context, Stranger Things 4 saw 1.35B hours viewed in its first month and Squid Game pulled a staggering 1.65B hours viewed.

In November, Netflix ordered two additional installments of his Monster franchise following the success of Dahmer . The streamer didn’t disclose what the two additional installments of the Monster anthology franchise will cover but said that they will “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. The ten-part series is largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. The series dramatizes at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.

Niecy Nash also stars in the series, along with Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald and Michael Learned.

The series comes from Murphy and Ian Brennan, who created it and exec produce alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin.

Deadline

