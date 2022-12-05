ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyma Zarghami’s MIMO Studios Teams With Tom Lynch Co. To Develop ‘The Infamous Frankie Lorde’ & ‘Code Club’ Live-Action Projects

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Former longtime Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami ’s family and kids-focused MIMO Studios has teamed with leading kids producer Tom Lynch Co. to develop two live-action projects: a screen adaptation of Brittany Geragotelis’ popular novel series, The Infamous Frankie Lorde , from publishing house Pixel and Ink, and Code Club , an original property. Ryan Devlin Lynch, Vice President of Content, will lead the projects for TLC.

The partnership reunites Zarghami and Lynch, who worked together for more than three decades and were behind some of the most popular live-action programs in children’s television including The Secret World of Alex Mack, The Journey of Allen Strange , and Caitlin’s Way .

The Infamous Frankie Lorde bears a similarity to the duo’s The Secret World of Alex Mack , both of which center on strong female protagonists — Frankie Lorde, a modern day female hero who is righting the wrongs of her new hometown, and Alex Mack, a tween girl with superpowers. And Code Club taps into the relevant coding language that is definitional for this next generation of kids.

“The rapidly changing world of kids entertainment has brought huge opportunities for independent producers who can create innovative, timely content while maintaining a focus on great characters and stories,” Zarghami said. “Having worked extensively with Tom, I know we are totally aligned on this, and I look forward to reprising our partnership with projects as exciting as these.”

Lynch added, “I am excited to work with Cyma and her team at MIMO. It is a match made over decades and we share the same vision of contemporary stories told by strong characters.”

Code Club and Frankie Lorde will join MIMO’s slate that includes multiple animated properties including an adaptation of the award-winning, serialized kids podcast, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian , an animated movie based on the New York Times bestselling franchise The Pout-Pout Fish , and YouTube adventure series @HippoPark .

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival

Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
Deadline

Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
Deadline

James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch

Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward.  “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Deadline

Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance

“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Deadline

Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Daniels, who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman, the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery. Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S.  Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”. Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene

Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Deadline

Barbara Thore Dies: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Was 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, maybe best known as Whitney’s mom on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died Wednesday, her daughter announced on Instagram. She was 76. Whitney wrote that her mom died at 10:32 PM Wednesday, “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie” and also the exact time Whitney was born nearly 40 years ago. Whitney revealed her mom had been diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding, strokes and dementia. She began having strokes in 2017 and most recently suffered a stroke on November 13. “My mother is our family’s greatest...
Deadline

Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Films

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Deadline can confirm. She’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldbum, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater. First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name — itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was previously adapted into MGM’s classic 1939 film of the same name. It’s a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines...
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters

Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau.  Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills.  On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
Deadline

Lane Four Entertainment Announces ‘Stretched’ Documentary About The Rise And Fall Of Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson

EXCLUSIVE: Lane 4 Entertainment has officially announced Stretched, a feature documentary that provides a revealing look at controversial billionaire Lululemon founder Chip Wilson. Stretched is directed and produced by Trish Neufeld (Dancing With Mom, Save Space Nugget) and executive produced by John Ritchie (65_RedRoses, The Love Crimes Of Gillan Guess) and Graem Luis (Day Of The Dead, The Amazing Race Canada). The film is currently in post-production. Stretched is the first intimate look at the intense personal trials, heated corporate battles, and changing social landscape in which Chip and Summer Wilson revolutionized fashion, turned the technical apparel brand into a global...
Deadline

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Deadline

North One Television, Producer Behind Keanu Reeves Disney+ Doc ‘Brawn’, Moves Into Drama

EXCLUSIVE: North One Television, the All3Media backed-producer of upcoming Keanu Reeves-helmed Disney+ F1 show Brawn, is moving into drama and has partnered with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s BYO Films. The company has restructured, Deadline can reveal, with founder/CEO Neil Duncanson becoming Chairman, Managing Director Steve Gowans taking his place as CEO and Daniel Coomber promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Staff were informed yesterday. The changes will take effect from next year and will see UK indie vet Duncanson oversee the drama push, while remaining at the helm of the day-to-day business and looking after sport, while Gowans manages factual and...
Deadline

‘Accidental Gangsters’: ‘Miss Scarlett And The Duke’s Declan O’Dwyer Behind Birmingham-Based TV Series Adaptation Featuring The Krays

EXCLUSIVE: Miss Scarlett and the Duke director Declan O’Dwyer is writing and directing a Birmingham TV drama series featuring the notorious Kray twins based on David Krubeogh’s The Accidental Gangster. Beta Films-backed RubyRock Pictures and Canada’s Forté Entertainment are behind the adaptation, titled Accidental Gangsters. Inspired by true events and set in 1960s Birmingham, the Peaky Blinders-esque non-fiction book charts the ascension of the notorious – and now infamous – Fewtrell family and its rise to power in the swinging clublands of England’s Second City.  Eddie Fewtrell, the eldest, and his wife Hazel, are on the cusp of opening their second nightclub...
Deadline

Tearful Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show’, Praises Black Women & Thanks Fans

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support. “I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled...
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins ‘Under the Bridge’; Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton & Aiyana Goodfellow Also Cast In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set as a lead, along with Vritika Gupta (American Halloween), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria) and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) in Under The Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. They join previously announced series star Riley Keough as well as fellow series regulars Izzy G, Chloe Guidry and Ezra Faroque Khan in the series from ABC Signature. Under the Bridge is based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey (Riley) takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy...
Deadline

