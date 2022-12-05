ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodents and roaches among reasons for 6 Central Florida restaurant shutdowns

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Pesky rodents and roaches topped the list of reasons why six restaurants shut down in the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Chucks Wagon at 60 E. Main St. in Apopka shut down on Nov. 29. Inspectors found 13 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included roach activity and a sanitizer solution that exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

A second visit occurred on Nov. 30. The restaurant received a time extension for the roach activity. On Dec. 2, inspectors made a third and final visit. They found five violations and issued another time extension on the roach activity.

The facility is still closed at the time of this report.

Mee Thai Restaurant at 1200 Lee Road in Orlando shut down on Nov. 30. Inspectors found nine violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included roach and rodent activity, an improperly stored toxic substance and raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food.

On Dec. 1, officials made a second visit. They found one violation, but it wasn’t a high priority. Inspectors said a follow-up inspection was required, but the violations were not an immediate threat to the public.

Burger King at 5324 S. John Young Parkway in Orlando shut down on Dec. 1. Inspectors found 15 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw foods not properly separated, rodent activity and single-use gloves not being changed out.

The facility is still closed at the time of this report.

Seminole County

NY Best Pizza at 241 S. Westmonte Drive #1050 in Altamonte Springs shut down on Nov. 29. Inspectors found seven violations, one of which was a high priority for live roaches.

A second visit took place on Nov. 30. inspectors found four violations and none were a high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Brevard County

Bonefish Willy’s Riverfront Tavern at 2459 Pineapple Avenue #B in Melbourne shut down on Nov. 30. Inspectors found 10 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent activity and a chlorine sanitizer at the wrong strength.

They made a second visit on Dec. 1. Officials found four violations but none were a high priority.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Maui Girl Cafe at 6710 N. Atlantic Avenue Suite A in Cape Canaveral shut down on Dec. 2. Officials found five violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent activity with rub marks on the walls and ceilings. On a second visit the same day, inspectors found three violations, none of which were a high priority.

A follow-up inspection is required, but the violations were not an immediate threat to the public.

Complaints and warnings

Orange had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 47.

Volusia County had nine, Brevard had 19, Seminole had five, Lake had five, and Osceola had three. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

