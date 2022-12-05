Ticked off! @rent increase

I just was informed that as a low income individual that since I am living in a senior affordable housing controlled by HUD I should only be paying 30% of my income. However, we had an increase so now I am paying 50% of my income. How is this affordable, and I am supposed to be paying at most 30% of my income for groceries, etc.?

A 90-year-old friend called four doctors before Thanksgiving regarding a specific medicine she had to have and not one returned her call. Don’t they even have an answering service to take the message and pass on to the doctors? I don’t get it at all. Are they that busy they can’t call a patient? Isn’t that why they are doctors or not?

I am ticked off at the drivers who swerve in and out of traffic. Most of the time they don’t use their turn signals. They even switch lanes in intersections! Every day, a swerver either comes up right behind me, or cuts me off in front. When will you learn how to drive safely, and how to politely signal when changing lanes?

To the person upset about losing power on Thanksgiving: You do know that power failures can happen independently of weather occurring? There are many things that can cause this, such as equipment failure, a rogue squirrel or a transformer going offline. Chill out a bit and enjoy your family time. It wasn’t the end of the world, was it?

I’m ticked off at those annoying Frank Gay radio commercials. The lady with the British accent is like someone running their fingernails down a chalkboard. Please go away.

The flip side

Thank you to the man in a black TAT2 t-shirt who turned off the motor of his motorcycle at the stop light. We sat through two lights before we could go. I appreciate him helping to save the air quality of Orlando by not idling at the stop light.