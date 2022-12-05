ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ticked off! @rent increase

By Ticked Off!, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

I just was informed that as a low income individual that since I am living in a senior affordable housing controlled by HUD I should only be paying 30% of my income.  However, we had an increase so now I am paying 50% of my income.  How is this affordable, and I am supposed to be paying at most 30% of my income for groceries, etc.?

A 90-year-old friend called four doctors before Thanksgiving regarding a specific medicine she had to have and not one returned her call. Don’t they even have an answering service to take the message and pass on to the doctors? I don’t get it at all. Are they that busy they can’t call a patient? Isn’t that why they are doctors or not?

I am ticked off at the drivers who swerve in and out of traffic. Most of the time they don’t use their turn signals. They even switch lanes in intersections! Every day, a swerver either comes up right behind me, or cuts me off in front. When will you learn how to drive safely, and how to politely signal when changing lanes?

To the person upset about losing power on Thanksgiving: You do know that power failures can happen independently of weather occurring? There are many things that can cause this, such as equipment failure, a rogue squirrel or a transformer going offline. Chill out a bit and enjoy your family time. It wasn’t the end of the world, was it?

I’m ticked off at those annoying Frank Gay radio commercials. The lady with the British accent is like someone running their fingernails down a chalkboard. Please go away.

The flip side

Thank you to the man in a black TAT2 t-shirt who turned off the motor of his motorcycle at the stop light.  We sat through two lights before we could go.  I appreciate him helping to save the air quality of Orlando by not idling at the stop light.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Ticked off! @three flat tires

I’m ticked off at SunPass, who, when introducing the SunPass Pro inadvertently programmed the SunPass Mini to charge for tolls in other states. In the meantime, I had to de-activate my account, and when I returned to Florida I called to re-activate my SunPass and they failed to do so, resulting in higher pay by plate tolls for the all too many Florida tolls as is. Now their poor customer ...
FLORIDA STATE
KRCB 104.9

More than shelter; high hopes Labath Landing and projects like it can help end homelessness

Local leaders gathering for the groundbreaking June 2022 photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB The city of Rohnert Park’s unsheltered population has increased fivefold in 7 years.... to more than 250 people in 2022.    After responding for decades in a way similar to many other California cities, earlier this year Rohnert Park began building small economical lodging paired with basic services and counseling. In the Northern California Public Media documentary "From Homeless to Housed," showcases the policy shift and people behind Labath Landing, the new 60-unit housing project, and some of those calling it home.   According to those tasked with planning, designing and delivering this micro-village, the...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy