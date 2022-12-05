KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: December 5-11

RED ALERT - EB & WB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive and ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 12/8, for bridge construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - NB & SB-360 between Ave J and Six Flags Drive - ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 12/8, for bridge construction activities, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB E.Loop 820 will be closed overnight starting at 9 pm on Thursday, 12/8 until 6 am on Friday, 12/9, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be closed overnight from 9 pm on Friday, 12/9 until 6 am on Saturday, 12/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

DALLAS – NB I-35E exit ramp to EB I-20 will be closed from Monday, 12/5 through Sunday, 12/11, traffic will be detoured to Danieldale Road/Wheatland Road.

DUNCANVILLE - EB & WB I-20 between Camp Wisdom and Hwy 67 the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm - 65am through Thursday,12/8.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am nightly through Sunday, 12/11.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm - 5 am nightly through Sunday, 12/11.

MESQUITE - NB & SB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 12/6 through Saturday, 12/10.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 exit ramps to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Tuesday, 12/6 through Saturday, 12/10.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 at Northwest Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm - 5 am on Wednesday, 12/7 and Thursday, 12/8.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 at Galloway Ave will be reduced to one lane from 10 pm - 5 am on Thursday, 12/8 and Friday, 12/9.

ARLINGTON - NB 360 between Ave J and Burney the right lane will be closed from 9 am - 3 pm on Monday, 12/5.

ARLINGTON - SB 360 between Brown Blvd and ve J the left lane will be closed form 9 am - 3 pm on Tuesday, 12/6.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Tarrant Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Thursday, 12/8.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times along with alternating lanes nightly from 9 pm - 5 am through Friday, 12/9, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between I-30 and Allen Ave multiple lanes will be closed nightly from 7 pm - 6 am through Thursday, 12/8.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Sycamore School Road and Rendon Crowley Road multiple lane will be closed nightly from 7 pm - 6 am through Thursday, 12/8.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity River will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 12/9.

FORT WORTH - NB & SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Sunday, 12/11..

FORT WORTH - NB Chisholm Trail Parkway (CTP) between FM 1902 and CR 920 ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday, 12/5, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - WB I-20 between Bellaire Drive and I-35W the two left lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Monday, 12/5 and Tuesday, 12/6.

WEST FORT WORTH - SB W. Loop 820 between Normandale and Westpoint Blvd the left lane will be closed from 9 am - 2 pm on Tuesday, 12/6.

BEN BROOK - WB I-20 between W. Loop 820 and Winscott Roadthe two left lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm - 6 am on Thursday, 12/8.

MANSFIELD - NB & SB Hwy 287 between Heritage Pkwy and Lone Star Road multiple lanes will be closed daily from 9 am - 3 pm through Friday, 12/9.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB 114 between Kirkwood Boulevard and Westlake Parkway will have various lanes closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am.through Friday, 12/9.

