The Colorado Avalanche placed defenseman Bowen Byram on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.

Byram, 21, has two goals and three assists in 10 games this season. His last game with the Avs was on Nov. 4.

Byram was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The British Columbia native has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 59 career games.

Field Level Media

