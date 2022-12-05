ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In the last year, many people have left Minneapolis to move to a different city. Regardless of their reason for moving, a majority of these people are headed to one specific out-of-state city.

According to data collected by Redfin , people moving out of Minneapolis are most commonly moving to Chicago, Illinois.

Here is what Redfin had to say about compiling the data to discover where Americans are moving to the most :

"To measure the share of homebuyers looking to relocate from one metro to another, we calculate the portion of overall home searchers that are migrants. A Redfin.com user counts as a migrant if they viewed at least 10 for-sale homes in the third quarter and at least one of those homes was outside their home metro area. For instance, if a Redfin.com user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and all of them are in Phoenix, that user counts as a full migrant to Phoenix. If a user based in Seattle views 10 homes in a three-month period and five are in Phoenix but five are in San Diego, that user counts as half of a migrant to Phoenix and half of a migrant to San Diego."

For a continued list of cities visit Redfin.com .

Arije
4d ago

That's because they came here from outside Chicago & at that time Chicago was too rough for them (Minneapolis was/is safer), but NOW, since Crime is EVERYWHERE & AFFECTS EVERYBODY THEY ARE MOVING TO CHITOWN TO BE CLOSER TO THEIR FAMILIES IN THEM LIL TOWNS NEAR CHICAGO THAT THEY CAME FROM!GOOD RIDDANCE!THEY BROUGHT TOO MUCH RACISM/PREJUDICE HERE WHEN THEY CAME 10-12 YEARS AGO!THEY WILL NOT BE MISSED!🥳🎉👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🎉!;)PEACE

Guest
4d ago

BS article. I would believe thousands are leaving both Minneapolis and Chicago. Typical fake news that nobody believes anymore.

debra
3d ago

Go to California, another messed up blue state. At least the weather is better. MN was an educated state years ago. Not so much anymore. Crime ruins lots of great places to live. Good luck in Chicago, ha!

