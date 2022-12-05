ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Early Boca Raton Bowl preview: Toledo, Liberty eye momentum for 2023

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN1nF_0jXze44b00

Toledo will embark on its second trip to the Boca Raton Bowl under coach Jason Candle, in search of the program’s first bowl win since Candle’s debut as head coach in the same game in 2015.

Standing in their way is Liberty, one of the top Group of Five programs over the past four years. A month ago, the Flames won at Arkansas, vaulting all the way to No. 19 in the AP top 25. In September, they lost at then-No. 19 Wake Forest, 37-36.

Liberty (8-4) is just one of seven FBS independents, but it hasn’t stopped the Lynchburg, Va., school from winning, and winning often. Coach Hugh Freeze — and unlimited resources — turned the football program into a behemoth. During Freeze’s four-year tenure, Liberty was 34-15 and won more than half of those games (18) by three touchdowns.

Prior to leaving for Auburn on Nov. 28, Freeze signed a $5 million-per-year contract, an astonishing number for a small Group of Five program, especially one that didn’t move to FBS until 2018. Liberty has pumped significant money into its facilities and taken an all-in approach to athletics.

The Mid-American Conference champion Rockets (8-5) and Flames kick off at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at FAU Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

UT defeated Temple 21-18 in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl. Liberty is 3-0 all-time in bowl games.

Here are some early things to know about the matchup:

Storyline you’ll hear about most

Liberty is in a similar position as Toledo was the last time the Rockets played in the Boca Raton Bowl. The only difference is interim coach Josh Aldridge will not become the full-time coach at Liberty, which hired Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell on Sunday.

“I know coach Aldridge will do a fantastic job as the interim,” Chadwell told the Lynchburg News and Advance. “Really just observing a lot, trying to get to know the players as much as I can and the lay of the land as I put a staff together, and then we’ve got to recruit. The current commitments, try to keep the current commitments, try to bring some people in, and then also looking in the [transfer] portal.”

Seven years ago, Matt Campbell left the Rockets for Iowa State. Then-UT athletic director Mike O’Brien conducted a national search before realizing that Campbell’s replacement was already in town.

Candle, who served as Campbell’s offensive coordinator at Toledo, was going to take the same position at Iowa State. UT’s players overwhelmingly supported hiring the then-36-year-old Candle, the youngest head coach in the country.

Two MAC championships later, Candle and the Rockets are back in Boca Raton.

“To get your first head coaching win was obviously a tremendous experience,” Candle said.

Best matchup to watch

Football coaches say every game is won or lost in the trenches. The 2022 Boca Raton Bowl will follow that same script, as Liberty’s defensive line and Toledo’s offensive line will play an outsized role in the final score.

The Flames lead the nation in tackles for loss (109), with more than nine per game, and they’re third nationally with 41 sacks. Senior defensive end Durrell Johnson’s 22.5 tackles for loss are the most in the country, but he’s not the only weapon for Liberty. Defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede has 12.5 TFLs and linebacker Ahmad Walker has 11. Johnson (eight) and Osagiede (six) also have a combined 14 sacks.

Why the concern for Toledo? Because it’s allowed 90 tackles for loss this season. Only 13 teams have given up more.

Potential X-factor

No one is a bigger X-factor than Johnson, but Liberty has another smooth operator: wide receiver Demario Douglas. The sophomore has 977 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 81.4 yards per game. In the two biggest games of the season — Wake Forest and Arkansas — Douglas had a combined 14 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Early prediction

Liberty is a hard team to figure out. It beat Arkansas and almost beat Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. But the Flames also laid some eggs and ride a three-game losing streak. Some of that might relate to Freeze interviewing for the Auburn job. The Rockets have had their own inconsistencies, but they’re a reinvigorated team and quarterback Dequan Finn will be healthy. So how will the offensive line handle a tenacious Liberty D-line? Well enough. Candle ended the MAC championship drought, and now he will end the bowl-win drought. Toledo 30, Liberty 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan

If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

How Much Ammo Was U of M’s Mazi Smith Carrying When Pulled Over?

On the field Michigan defenseman, Mazi Smith is armed with strength, speed, and size but off the field, he's armed with a Glock 19. You may know Mazi Smith if you went to high school at East Kentwood High School. Smith was a top recruit in 2019 and a beast of a defenseman on the field at East Kentwood and now as a member of the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Ann Arbor: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ann Arbor Michigan. Whether you’re an art lover or an adventurer, Ann Arbor Michigan has a lot to offer. The city is home to many cultural institutions and is known for promoting diverse artists. There are also many outdoor activities to enjoy. One...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

UTMC department chair under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo. On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.
TOLEDO, OH
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating the City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy