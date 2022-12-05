The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Houston (37) 8-0 1502 1 2. Texas (14) 6-0 1473 2 3. Virginia (3) 7-0 1416 3 4. Purdue (8) 8-0 1411 5 5. UConn 9-0 1295 8 6. Kansas 8-1 1131 9 7. Tennessee 7-1 1046 13 8. Alabama 7-1 1029 11 9. Arkansas 7-1 1021 11 10. Arizona 7-1 1013 4 11. Auburn 8-0 853 15 12. Baylor 6-2 841 6 13. Maryland 8-0 811 22 14. Indiana 7-1 759 10 15. Duke 8-2 745 17 16. Kentucky 6-2 596 19 17. Illinois 6-2 554 16 18. Gonzaga 5-3 517 14 19. UCLA 7-2 479 21 20. Iowa St. 7-1 376 23 21. Creighton 6-3 346 7 22. San Diego St. 6-2 265 24 23. Mississippi St. 8-0 187 - 24. TCU 6-1 113 - 25. Ohio St. 6-2 81 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 70, Coll of Charleston 54, Miami 29, Virginia Tech 27, Arizona St 20, Utah 16, Wisconsin 16, UNLV 14, Texas Tech 10, West Virginia 8, Marquette 7, Xavier 6, New Mexico 3, Michigan St. 3, Memphis 3, Missouri 2, North Carolina 1, Kansas St 1.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .