Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills fans donating to Von Miller's foundation after announcement of season-ending injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again raising money in support of a good cause. The Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. In response, Bills fans have begun...
Tage Thompson ties Sabres record with 5 goals in 9-4 win at Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tage Thompson matched an NHL record by scoring four times in the first period and finished with five goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight road game, 9-4 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Thompson is the second U.S.-born player to score five goals […]
The Address For The New Stadium In Buffalo, New York?
The current address for Highmark Stadium in 1 Bills Drive. It makes sense that the new stadium on the opposite side may have the address of 2 Bills Drive?. The Buffalo Bills will take on a divisional rival in their first home game in weeks this Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Jets will come to town for their second meeting this season and it comes after a week filled with ups and downs for fans and players.
Sabres' Tage Thompson nets 5 goals in blowout win over Blue Jackets
Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson put up five goals on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday and entered a few exclusive clubs with the stat line.
Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday
A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
Bills Likely to Get a Snowy Payback Against Miami Next Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings, after this past Sunday where both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, while they are now one game ahead of the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East.
3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Sabres
The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres for the second time this season.
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McDavid on Pace for NHL’s Most Points in Over 25 Years
It’s one thing for an NHL player to be on a record pace over a few games, or even a month. But when that high level of production is maintained for a significant portion of the season, then you can start talking seriously about reaching new milestones. The Edmonton...
Buffalo Bills Wearing These Jerseys This Sunday Against the Jets
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to win their second division game in a row, as they host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. It's the first true Bills home game since November 13th, when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are the number one...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild are leery of players with term unless their game-breakers
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Monday’s The Jeff Marek Show: Is Mitch Marner‘s Streak. “The Streak”? on the Minnesota Wild. Friedman on Brock Boeser: “I know a lot of people are wondering about Minnesota. I think the problem with Minnesota is. they’re very careful about adding any term and I think if they’re going to add term, it’s going to have to be in a way that’s advantageous to them.”
Kris Letang, Ryan Poehling Both Practice but Out For Penguins
Kris Letang and Ryan Poehling took part in the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate but will not play.
Yardbarker
Thompson With Five-Goal Performance In Sabres Romp Over Columbus
There were some that expressed skepticism when the Buffalo Sabres signed center Tage Thompson to a long-term contract extension in July, but he has silenced critics by following up his breakout 68-point campaign in 2021-22 by averaging over a point-per-game this season. On Wednesday, Thompson entered the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying a franchise record with five goals in a 9-4 thrashing of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Maple Leafs Send Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Back to the Marlies
The Russian forward made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. His return to the Toronto Marlies opens up a roster spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
Penguins vs. Sabres, Thompson: Game 27, Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — Back in 2018, the Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1) traded Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. They wanted Robert Thomas or Jordan Kryou but accepted Tage Thompson. The decision is paying handsome dividends now as the 6-foot-6 center is filling the net and is a top-five NHL scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins are churning along, stacking wins (14-8-4), and methodically dialing in their game.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22
After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Talks on Shutting Down Tage Thompson
Tage Thompson is quickly becoming one of the best players in the NHL and the Pittsburgh Penguins see him twice in two days.
Bills release video of flag at new stadium 50 yard line
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills did one more thing on Thursday to get fans excited about the new stadium. On Thursday, they released a video on Twitter that a flag has been placed where the 50 yard line will be at the new stadium, which is set to open in 2026. The flag […]
