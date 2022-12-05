Player grades: LaVine's 41 points not enough to outlast Kings

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight game on Sunday night, falling to the Sacramento Kings, 110-101.

Chicago ended the first qyarter down just two points, but the Kings outscored the Bulls 33-20 in the second quarter to take a 15-point halftime lead.

Zach LaVine caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 17 points to lead the Bulls to cut the Kings lead to just four but it wasn’t enough for Chicago to snap their three-game skid.

LaVine scored a season-high 41 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four steals on 16-of-28 shooting from the field.

DeMar DeRozan struggled from the field second-straight game, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 6-of-18 from the floor.

Check out the player grades below from Chicago’s loss to Sacramento on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan: B-

Zach LaVine: B-

LaVine finished Sunday’s contest with a season-high 41 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four steals on 16-of-28 shooting from the field, including 17 points in the third quarter to ignite the Bulls’ comeback attempt. Like DeRozan, if the Bulls want to steer this ship in the right direction, LaVine will have to continue these All-Star like perfomances.

Alex Caruso: C+

Alex Caruso got his second-straight start on Sunday, finishing with zero points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. Caruso doesn’t need to score to have a positive impact on the game but not scoring at all doesn’t help the Bulls’ offense.

Patrick Williams: B-

Patrick Williams was back in the starting lineup on Sunday as Javonte Green missed the game. Williams finished with 10 points, five rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in just under 33 minutes. Williams showed a little more spark in his game on Sunday as the benching on Friday certainly motivated him.

Ayo Dosunmu: C+

Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench for the second-straight game, finishing with six points, one rebound, and three assists in 23 minutes. Time will tell if the second-year guard will find his way back in the starting lineup but for now, he must focus on his role off the bench.

Coby White: B-

In 15 minutes on Sunday, Coby White finished with seven points, four rebounds, and one assist on 3-of-6 shooting. With recent lineup changes, White has a chance to increase his minutes as Billy Donovan must consider anything to light a spark under this team.