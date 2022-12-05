Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Robert Burns Ellisland Farm
Robert Burns is lovingly considered the National Poet of Scotland. He wrote many original poems and also adapted folk stories. Burns is most famously known for his poem, Auld Lang Syne—sung throughout Scotland and the world. Born in Alloway, Burns lived across Scotland, but in 1788, moved to Ellisland Farm. This was his last home before moving to Dumfries where he passed.
Atlas Obscura
Nida Ethnographic Cemetery
According to historical records, these grave markers known as krikštaia appeared on Lithuanian graves at the beginning of the 16th century. They were placed at the foot of graves and the stick had to reach the grave bed. It was believed that it helped the deceased to stand when the resurrection commenced.
Atlas Obscura
Grimsby Imp
Grimsby Minster is an imposing church in an otherwise quiet fishing town. However, a 700-year-old legend states that it was once tormented by an imp that was sent by the Devil himself. The tale connects the Grimsby Imp to the Lincoln Imp, and claims that both were sent by the...
