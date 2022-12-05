ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NC

WRAL News

Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Lee County

SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County detectives are looking for a man wanted for murder from a fatal shooting in November. On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly for the murder of Randy Kelly. Officers found Randy Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Buckhorn...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire

CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fort Bragg soldier hit, killed by vehicle

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier died on Fort Bragg on Friday morning when they were hit by a vehicle. A spokesperson said a soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Road around 10 a.m. when they were hit. “We are deeply saddened by the death...
FORT BRAGG, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit

22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
