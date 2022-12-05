Read full article on original website
Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Kelly, who is accused of killing his father in November.
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
Man shot multiple times in Fayetteville domestic incident, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man was shot multiple times during a domestic incident early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the...
Deputies searching for man wanted for murder in Lee County
SANFORD, N.C. — Lee County detectives are looking for a man wanted for murder from a fatal shooting in November. On Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Kelly for the murder of Randy Kelly. Officers found Randy Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Buckhorn...
North Carolina mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Family balks at limitations put on ability to talk about, take notes on body camera video of police shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The family of a woman fatally shot by a Fayetteville police officer is choosing not view police body camera video of her death because of a judge’s gag order, according to lawyers representing the family. On July 1, a Fayetteville police officer fatally shot Jada...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple drug crimes after 22-year-old man dies in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office […]
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
Tentative September trial date set for man accused of killing Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar in 2018
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said. Michael McLellan is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 18, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott. The date was […]
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire
CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
Cumberland County Schools bus flips giving parents a scare, but no one seriously injured
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Shattered glass spread across Slocomb Road in Cumberland County where a school bus tipped and flipped with 23 students on board. The bus was bound for Pine Forest High School when the driver got a bit too close to a ditch and the bus overturned. While...
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
Fort Bragg soldier hit, killed by vehicle
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier died on Fort Bragg on Friday morning when they were hit by a vehicle. A spokesperson said a soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Road around 10 a.m. when they were hit. “We are deeply saddened by the death...
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit
22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
Arrest made in May fatal shooting of teen in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a May fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old. According to police, 19-year-old Khailil Johnson is accused of shooting Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, in the 100 block of Treetop Drive on the night of May 7.
