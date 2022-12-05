Read full article on original website
Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach
CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
Refugio wants to steer clear of a ‘Shiner hangover’ against Timpson
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service Subhead “Dr. Raymond Reese truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves” - Lynn Falcone, CRH CEO News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:57 Image ...
Edna hoping to make it back to state
EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?
Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
A South Texas winter wonderland of the past
December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas. Take a look at some of our memories of that night and day.
Dog Park to Finally Break Ground and the Latest on the Duck Pond
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
Heartwarming Texas Christmas Tradition With HEB Feast of Sharing
It truly is better to give than to receive. I mean just look at that smile, even with one of them wearing a mask. H.E.B. welcomes you to become a part of one of their most heartwarming Christmas traditions, Feast of Sharing, December 16th, brought to you by Meals on Wheels South Texas, sponsored by H.E.B.
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
Guadalupe County emergency crews investigate reports of gas leak
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Multiple emergency crews have been investigating reports of a possible gas leak in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County between New Braunfels and McQueeney overnight. The Guadalupe County Fire Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies have received several calls and questions about a smell...
Cuero murder suspect set for arraignment later this month
Sone Quintero Rojas, scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the DeWitt County Courthouse.
For the first time, community hears from Tesla about proposed facility
Tesla wants to invest $350 million to build a lithium refinery, the first of it's kind in the US. Tesla is seeking tax incentives from Nueces County and surrounding school districts.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Fentanyl bust in Robstown biggest in US history
A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.
