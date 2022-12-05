EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.

