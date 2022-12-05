Read full article on original website
Janey Ellen Summers, 71
Janey Ellen Summers, 71, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Beecher City Church...
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84, of Teutopolis, IL, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Glenwood Assisted Living of Effingham. Public graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, IL. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.
C. Alline Lewis, 95
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927 in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946 in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death by May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff, and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good homecooked meal.
Wayne F. Helton, 86
Wayne F. Helton, 86, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor David Ducommon and Associate Steve Harder officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home in Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Strasburg Community Foundation or Shelby County 4-H Federation.
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
South Central FFA Participates In Greenhand Quiz Bowl
On November 10th, six South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl held at Shelbyville High School, in Shelbyville, Illinois. This competition allows “Greenhands” (first year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA Organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
City Of Effingham Christmas Card Contest Winners Announced
The City of Effingham would like to congratulate the three winners of our 2nd annual City of Effingham Christmas Card Contest. The city had over 50 entries to consider from several Effingham-area schools. Our first-place winner, Brooklyn Brown, designed the Christmas card the city will use this year. Brooklyn is...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday
Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (November 8, 2022) Probst Properties, LLC (Sperry Auto Sales) – 11115 E State Highway 33. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham City Council Chambers.
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, December 12th at 6:00pm. 1. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Regular Meeting. 2. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Closed Session. 3. Approval of Agenda of December 12, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting. 4....
Effingham Driver Services Facility Relocating To Larger Facility Location, Upgrading To CDL Facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2. The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old Miranda Davis of Effingham for driving while license suspended. Miranda was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Logan Gomez of Margate, FL for possession of meth. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
Teutopolis Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, December 7th. Before the regular Board of Trustees meeting, an architectural committee meeting is set for 6:45pm. This meeting is to review plans for Lot 24 in the Prairie View Subdivision. The regular meeting is set to occur at...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Robert J. Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
Sork and Young Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two local men were sentenced in White County Court yesterday to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 28 year old Levi Sork of Norris City was convicted of Residential Burglary, class 1 felony…he got 6 years. Sork’s case was investigated by the Norris City Police Department. 38 year old Chance Young Fairfield was sentenced to three years for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class 2 felony. Young was investigated by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. Both individuals were represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
