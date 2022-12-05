ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

WJLA

Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase

Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash

FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
SPRINGFIELD, VA

