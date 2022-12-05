Read full article on original website
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
WJLA
Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
theriver953.com
Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase
Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
Police searching for suspect in gas station burglary in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a gas station burglary that occurred in Woodbridge.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
WJLA
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
WJLA
Gainesville mother wanted after 20-month-old child dies with Fentanyl in blood: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police in Prince William County is looking for a 37-year-old woman after they say her child passed away earlier this year after a lethal amount of Fentanyl was found in his blood. On June 23 just after 3 a.m., offciers responded to the...
fox5dc.com
Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
dcnewsnow.com
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Fairfax County Police release body camera video of …. One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera...
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
Man killed by car while walking on Route 1 near Quantico identified
The man who was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 near Marine Corps Base Quantico on Monday morning has been identified.
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Fredericksburg, police investigating
A pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a Virginia Railway Express Commuter Train on Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Christian Kinsella, of Fredericksburg.
WJLA
Man charged with stealing car, armed robbery of Montgomery Co. Popeyes, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) has arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking of a delivery driver and an armed robbery of a Popeyes that both occurred on Nov. 10. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate...
WJLA
One hospitalized after Fairfax County house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A house fire broke out in Springfield, Va. Thursday morning in the 6300 block of Abilene Street, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. At the time they arrived, Fire and Rescue had received reports that some residents were trapped inside. The fire department also reported that the fire could be seen from outside the house.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release body-camera footage from November in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released body-camera footage Thursday afternoon after a man died in police custody in the Franconia District last month. Police Chief Kevin Davis held a 12:30 p.m. press conference that included the body-camera footage of the incident. Disclaimer: This...
Victim identified, surveillance video of suspect released in Dumfries homicide
The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
