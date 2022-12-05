WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K From Wawa

Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing were: 04, 10, 23, 43, and 64. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 03.

