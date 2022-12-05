ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K From Wawa

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtymG_0jXzcOQc00
Wawa Photo Credit: Google Maps

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing were: 04, 10, 23, 43, and 64. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 03.

to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – A record-setting lottery jackpot winning ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fat Wallet game has awarded its largest Fast Play progressive top prize ever worth $2,419,372. A Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold the winning ticket on Saturday, December 3. A $10,000 bonus will be awarded to Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, for selling the winning ticket. The previous record was set on May 28, 2022, when a lucky player won more than $1.9 million playing Top Dollar, a progressive jackpot game. In Fat Wallet, players can win progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. A Fast Play The post A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – An armed suspect entered a GameStop store in Wilmington and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday night, police reported today. “At approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington,” the Delaware State Police said today in a statement. “The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.” The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded a number of video game accessories from them. Additionally, the suspect demanded the money The post Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
DogTime

Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents

A couple of dog parents in Philadelphia were relieved recently when their missing dog returned home after having disappeared for 18 days. The pup had vanished from a local Wawa store while his parents were inside. Gone Without a Trace Matt and Natalie Berk stopped by a Wawa store on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues in […] The post Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy