Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."

1 DAY AGO