WFMZ-TV Online
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe Exiting Great American Family Over Candace Cameron Bure Comments
Neal Bledsoe won’t have another Christmas at the Drive-In with Danica McKellar on Great American Family. The actor recently announced his decision to leave the cable channel over comments made by Candace Cameron Bure, its chief creative officer, and Bill Abbott, its chief executive. But McKellar, his costar in this year’s Christmas at the Drive-In, thinks he got Bure’s words wrong.
WFMZ-TV Online
Matt Goss can't be silly in public
Matt Goss finds it hard to show his “silly” side. The Bros singer insisted he doesn’t take himself as seriously as people think he does but he finds it hard to let down his guard and let others see how “goofy” he can be. He...
WFMZ-TV Online
Thomas Markle won't watch Harry and Meghan documentary
Thomas Markle will not watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary. Thomas, who is the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that he has no plans to watch his daughter's docuseries about her life with her husband Prince Harry. Thomas' daughter Samantha Markle - who...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘George & Tammy’: See George Propose to Tammy in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
George & Tammy made a splash on Showtime and Paramount Network when it premiered December 4, and the excitement continues as we have an exclusive sneak peek at the second episode, aptly titled, “Stand By Your Man.”. In the clip, which you can watch above, country legends and newly...
WFMZ-TV Online
CNN Heroes Salutes: Madonna & Marie Da Silva
Madonna travels to see the Jacaranda Foundation in Malawi and visits with CNN Hero Marie Da Silva. Madonna's nonprofit Raising Malawi supports the school for orphaned and vulnerable children.
WFMZ-TV Online
Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister accuses her of manipulation and lies
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has accused her of manipulation and lies. Samantha Markle hit out in the wake of ongoing controversy over the release of the former actress’ Netflix show with her husband the Duke of Sussex. She labelled the docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’, which premiered on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to singer’s ‘beloved’ late son
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to the singer’s “beloved” late son. They spoke out online after cancer survivor Ronnie Turner died aged 62 on Friday (09.12.22), reportedly after neighbours outside his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he was struggling to breathe on their street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Diddy welcomes baby girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
WFMZ-TV Online
Leah Remini says Kirstie Alley’s death ‘very sad’ after Scientology feud
Leah Remini has said Kirstie Alley’s death is “very sad” after the pair spent years feuding over Scientology. The actress, 52, told Rolling Stone of her grief after ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie, 71, died on December 5 aged 71 after a brief cancer battle. Ex-Scientology member...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wynonna Judd spiralled into ‘panic’ during Thanksgiving without mum Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd spiralled into a “panic” during her first Thanksgiving without her mum Naomi Judd. The singer, 58, said her feeling of calm during the holiday lasted a matter of minutes before she was horrified by the concept her family set-up had changed forever following her musician’s mother’s suicide aged 76 in April.
