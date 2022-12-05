Read full article on original website
Wayne F. Helton, 86
Wayne F. Helton, 86, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor David Ducommon and Associate Steve Harder officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home in Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Strasburg Community Foundation or Shelby County 4-H Federation.
C. Alline Lewis, 95
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927 in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946 in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death by May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff, and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good homecooked meal.
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
South Central FFA Participates In Greenhand Quiz Bowl
On November 10th, six South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl held at Shelbyville High School, in Shelbyville, Illinois. This competition allows “Greenhands” (first year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA Organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
Newton Gets The Win Over Altamont 54-47
On Tuesday night Newton traveled to Altamont and came away with a nice win over the Indians 54-47. In the first half it was the Parker Wolf show for Newton. As the junior took control of the game in the opening quarter. Wolf and Altamont’s Logan Cornett were going basket for basket. With Wolf getting the edge scoring 11 in the first quarter all on his own. However it was three pointers from Mason Robinson and Wyatt Philips, who gave the lead for Altamont by one after one 16-15.
Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Michele Thompson of Marion, Il for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended. Michele was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isaach Peppers of Effingham...
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
Effingham High School Student Wins November Top Shop Award
Armando Estrada from Effingham HS is the Nov 22 Top Shop winner for skill performed in trade studies. He is pictured receiving a certificate of appreciation from Kevin Rinker of Waldhoff Repair our sponsor. Tim Waldhoff and crew encourage all area students to aim high in their classroom work to...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Robert J. Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail for 24 hours. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
UIS makes purchase of downtown Springfield building official
The University of Illinois Springfield is now the official owner of a building at 401 E. Washington St. The three-story, 24,600-square-foot building will next undergo renovations. It is set to open in 2025 as the home of the UIS Innovation Center, one of 15 hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The mission is to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development across the state.
Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, December 12th at 6:00pm. 1. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Regular Meeting. 2. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Closed Session. 3. Approval of Agenda of December 12, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting. 4....
