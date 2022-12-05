ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Low unemployment rates a blessing and a curse

While a low unemployment rate is almost always good news for a community, it can also be a double-edged sword, said local officials. “The good news is that the unemployment rate is 2.2 percent,” Coweta County Development Authority President Sarah Jacobs told the authority board members at their December meeting. “The bad news is that the unemployment rate is 2.2 percent.”
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Community Foundation Traditional Grants to be announced December 15

The Coweta Community Foundation (CCF) will announce its 2022 Traditional Grant Recipients this month. The announcements will be held on December 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. on the organization’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cowetafoundation. “This year, we received over 35 applications for our traditional grants,” said Kristin Webb, executive director of...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Faith leaders want gun law reform change

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
ATLANTA, GA

