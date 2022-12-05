ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of season due to broken foot

By Tim Weaver
The stars may be aligning for the Seahawks to make a playoff run.

In the last 48 hours, two starting quarterbacks for their NFC West rivals have been shut down for the year. First, the Rams placed Matt Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season. Now, the 49ers are losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year due to a broken foot.

It’s a huge blow for a San Francisco team that’s one of the toughest in the conference.

Even though they have the best defense in the NFL, the Niners are now down to their third option at quarterback after losing Trey Lance in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

Don’t count them out yet, though.

Despite losing Garoppolo they went on to beat the formidable Dolphins 33-17 yesterday with Brock Purdy leading them at QB. Remember, San Francisco’s success is largely thanks to their defensive prowess and the fact that Kyle Shanahan can engineer a quality offense pretty much no matter who is under center.

Seattle will host the Niners in Week 15 on Thursday night.

