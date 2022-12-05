Read full article on original website
Janey Ellen Summers, 71
Janey Ellen Summers, 71, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Beecher City Church...
Wayne F. Helton, 86
Wayne F. Helton, 86, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor David Ducommon and Associate Steve Harder officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home in Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Strasburg Community Foundation or Shelby County 4-H Federation.
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84, of Teutopolis, IL, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Glenwood Assisted Living of Effingham. Public graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, IL. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.
C. Alline Lewis, 95
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927 in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946 in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death by May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff, and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good homecooked meal.
Bob Gregory, 88
Bobby Gregory, 88, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, IL, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
2022 12/11 – Edward G. Hendrix
Edward G. Hendrix, age 88 of Salem, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Edward was born on April 3, 1934, in Mattoon, Kentucky the son of Thomas G. and Alma Gusta (Farley) Hendrix. He married Peggy Jo Lynn on May 13, 1967, in Morganfield, Kentucky and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2017.
South Central FFA Participates In Greenhand Quiz Bowl
On November 10th, six South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Greenhand Quiz Bowl held at Shelbyville High School, in Shelbyville, Illinois. This competition allows “Greenhands” (first year FFA members) to expand their knowledge on the National FFA Organization, and put the knowledge to use in a competition against other FFA chapters around the section. This competition also allowed the new members to build friendships with other new FFA members from around the section.
Anna Mae Kruep-Frisse
Anna Mae Kruep-Frisse, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her residence in Highland, IL. She was born on Tuesday, August 7, 1928, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of William and Anna (nee Lampe) Hegger. On Wednesday, December 26, 1973, she married John Joseph Frisse, Jr....
Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham Welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, to Its Outreach Team
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants is pleased to welcome Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician. In addition to Dr. Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP,...
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Newton Gets The Win Over Altamont 54-47
On Tuesday night Newton traveled to Altamont and came away with a nice win over the Indians 54-47. In the first half it was the Parker Wolf show for Newton. As the junior took control of the game in the opening quarter. Wolf and Altamont’s Logan Cornett were going basket for basket. With Wolf getting the edge scoring 11 in the first quarter all on his own. However it was three pointers from Mason Robinson and Wyatt Philips, who gave the lead for Altamont by one after one 16-15.
Local Illinois colleges among best in the state
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Officials from Intelligent have included nearby colleges to its list of the Best Community Colleges in Illinois in 2023. Intelligent’s research identified top Illinois schools based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format. Intelligent says it implemented a unique methodology that ranks each […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
Rotarians Discuss Vocation At December 7th Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians were asked “how long has it been since you thought about your soul?” at their meeting December 7. The questioner was Joe Emmerich, President of John Boos and Company, but also a Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Emmerich shared that all through his life, he wondered about his vocation. He said he finally understood that work as a deacon was the answer.
Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
Effingham High School Student Wins November Top Shop Award
Armando Estrada from Effingham HS is the Nov 22 Top Shop winner for skill performed in trade studies. He is pictured receiving a certificate of appreciation from Kevin Rinker of Waldhoff Repair our sponsor. Tim Waldhoff and crew encourage all area students to aim high in their classroom work to...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old Miranda Davis of Effingham for driving while license suspended. Miranda was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Logan Gomez of Margate, FL for possession of meth. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County...
City Of Effingham Christmas Card Contest Winners Announced
The City of Effingham would like to congratulate the three winners of our 2nd annual City of Effingham Christmas Card Contest. The city had over 50 entries to consider from several Effingham-area schools. Our first-place winner, Brooklyn Brown, designed the Christmas card the city will use this year. Brooklyn is...
Teutopolis Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, December 7th. Before the regular Board of Trustees meeting, an architectural committee meeting is set for 6:45pm. This meeting is to review plans for Lot 24 in the Prairie View Subdivision. The regular meeting is set to occur at...
