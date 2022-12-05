Read full article on original website
BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal
BPD says the individual is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street on November 18.
BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
Police asking for the public's help in drunk-driving-related traffic collisions
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in an ongoing investigation for drunk-driving-related traffic collisions.
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint at an undisclosed location
The Bakersfield Police Department will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence on Friday, December 9th.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
BPD searches for robbery suspect who sprayed victim with pepper spray
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said pepper sprayed someone during a robbery. The incident happened on Oct. 16 at a business in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Avenue. The suspect is described as a white male teenager, about 15 years old with […]
KGET 17
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
Bakersfield Now
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 teens for murder, man still at large
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four teen boys on Friday, December 2nd for their role in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured, one critically, on July 4th.
Mixed verdict for man charged with ramming truck into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued. The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury […]
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
kernvalleysun.com
Wofford Heights man reported missing
On Nov. 26, 42-year-old Nathan Jackson was reported missing by a family member. Jackson was last seen on the evening of Nov. 25 in Wofford Heights. Jackson failed to arrive at his expected destination in Bakersfield and has yet to be located. Jackson was last seen driving his lifted 1988...
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Missing person rescued from ‘inaccessible beach’ near Pirate’s Cove
The man apparently spent the night stuck on the beach after being reported missing.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Accident in Kern County
Man Killed in Accident Involving Large Truck Near Arvin. A 34-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a semi-truck on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The accident occurred around noon at South Edison Road and Bear Mountain Boulevard near Arvin in Kern County. Details of the Arvin Fatal Accident. According...
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bakersfield ordinance may make property owners responsible for vacant buildings
Ward 4 Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez introduced the ordinance, which would make the owners of vacant buildings in Bakersfield responsible for dealing with problems in a timely manner.
