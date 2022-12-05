ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for robbery suspect who sprayed victim with pepper spray

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said pepper sprayed someone during a robbery. The incident happened on Oct. 16 at a business in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Avenue. The suspect is described as a white male teenager, about 15 years old with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for vandalism suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mixed verdict for man charged with ramming truck into home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued. The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Wofford Heights man reported missing

On Nov. 26, 42-year-old Nathan Jackson was reported missing by a family member. Jackson was last seen on the evening of Nov. 25 in Wofford Heights. Jackson failed to arrive at his expected destination in Bakersfield and has yet to be located. Jackson was last seen driving his lifted 1988...
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Accident in Kern County

Man Killed in Accident Involving Large Truck Near Arvin. A 34-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a semi-truck on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The accident occurred around noon at South Edison Road and Bear Mountain Boulevard near Arvin in Kern County. Details of the Arvin Fatal Accident. According...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy