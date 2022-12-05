Read full article on original website
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers and civil servants, are still awaited.However, on Thursday the Department of Finance said that the rise for civil servants urged by former finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this year will not be possible due to a lack of funds.The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional...
More strike action planned by Scottish secondary teachers as pay row continues
Secondary teachers in Scotland have announced plans for further strike action early next year – with union leaders insisting the move sends a “clear message that the teacher unions are not for turning” in their dispute over pay.Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association will walk out on Wednesday January 11 – the same day that Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, is also due to strike in secondary schools.The co-ordinated action comes after a strike by the EIS last month, and after teachers in the SSTA staged two days of protest this week.As the date for the latest action was announced,...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
BBC
Schools Bill scrapped, education secretary says
A bill designed to "raise education standards" in England has been dropped, the education secretary has said. The Schools Bill included plans for a register of children not in school and measures to help with plans for all schools to join multi-academy trusts. It has hit hurdles since it was...
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
Five million missed out on GP appointments in one month, says Labour
Five million people were unable to book a GP appointment in October, analysis of NHS data suggests.The Labour party, which studied figures from the GP Patient Survey, warned the struggle to see a doctor will mean many patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”.According to the survey, some 13.8 per cent of patients, or around one in seven, did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.With almost 32 million GP appointments reported in England in October, the party said it means that more than 5 million people could have...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
BBC
St Sampson's school staffing a chronic issue, says union
A teachers' union believes Guernsey schools are suffering from a growing staff shortage. Paul Montague, of the National Education Union, said there was a "chronic ongoing recruitment issue". He said: "It's particularly bad at the moment and something definitely needs to be done." Liz Coffey, executive principal of the Secondary...
BBC
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
Christmas party cancellations ‘near Omicron level’ as UK rail strikes loom – as it happened
Hospitality bosses say 30% of bookings have been called off, with rail workers’ walkouts predicted to wipe £1.5bn from revenues
BBC
Electric Ireland announces 24% increase in residential electricity bills
The third largest electricity supplier in Northern Ireland, Electric Ireland, has announced a 24% increase in its residential electricity bills from January. This will add about £504 on to the typical household annual bill. Electric Ireland has about 90,000 residential customers in NI. NI's largest electricity supplier, Power NI,...
Major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports as staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and the new year.Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out...
BBC
Cost of living: Derry and Strabane council heat fund oversubscribed
More people have applied for a hardship fund to help with home heating bills than Derry City and Strabane Council can afford. People can apply for payments of up to £100 from the £258,000 fund, which will be paid directly to energy providers. Applications for the scheme went...
Nurses’ union leader accuses Steve Barclay of ‘bullyboy’ tactics
Exclusive: Pat Cullen says health secretary is unwilling to negotiate with a woman acting for a largely female workforce
BBC
Doug Beattie: No further action over 'whine like a girl' remark
No further action will be taken against UUP leader Doug Beattie after he accused the DUP of wanting to "whine like a girl from the sidelines", outgoing Speaker Alex Maskey has said. Mr Beattie made his comments during a recall of Stormont's Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Maskey was...
BBC
Welsh budget: Don't expect new cash, says Mark Drakeford
There will not be "much new money for even the most urgent of purposes", in the Welsh government's budget next week, the first minister has warned. The spending plans had "undoubtedly been the most difficult" since powers moved from Westminster to Cardiff Bay in 1999, Mark Drakeford said. Inflation has...
