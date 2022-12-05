Read full article on original website
Related
A disturbance is in the Atlantic, and after hurricane season, too. What the forecast says
UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
A rare tropical December storm may be forming in Atlantic for first time in almost a decade
One week after hurricane season came to its official close, a weather system has been detected in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into a rare December tropical storm. If formed, it would be the first December storm in that region since 2013. According to the latest update from the...
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Hurricane Nicole, a large Category 1 storm, is closing in on the east coast of Florida
Massive Hurricane Nicole was dumping rain on Florida Wednesday night as the storm bore down on the east coast of the Sunshine State, threatening to bring damaging winds and heavy precipitation to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Subtropical Winter Storm Expected to Form for the First Time in a Decade
Weather experts are looking at a rare subtropical winter storm headed for land. A December storm like this one is very unusual, the experts note. The last time a storm like this one occurred was nearly a decade ago. This storm, which has been dubbed Owen may be hitting land...
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
wtaj.com
A much-needed soaking rain is coming
A cold front approaching from the west will combine with the moisture from Hurricane Nicole and start to bring rain to our area starting Friday morning. This front seems slow enough that the heaviest rain will likely pass to our west Friday into Friday night, but we will still have over an inch or two in places. There will also be a couple of thunderstorms moving through the region. Temperatures will rise into the 60s on Friday.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
Atlantic may yield 1st named storm during December in 15 years
AccuWeather meteorologists continued to monitor the chances for an off-season tropical or subtropical storm to take shape in the Atlantic basin on Wednesday, one week after the hurricane season officially came to an end. If the brewing system takes a name, it will be the first named storm to churn over the basin in December in 15 years.
natureworldnews.com
Blizzard Disrupts Travel in North Dakota as Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect
A blizzard caused travel chaos in North Dakota as heavy snow with gusty winds and whiteout conditions struck the state. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in several counties in central-eastern North Dakota, as well as in north-central South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The intensified snowstorm comes in the form of...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected in December to January in the Northwest, Bringing More Snow to Seattle, Portland and Oregon
The latest weather forecast said a cold weather pattern would emerge from December to January in the portions of Northwest, bringing snow to Seattle, Oregon and Portland. As the calendar flipped to December, the beginning of the month experienced severe weather conditions, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, tornadoes and snow.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
Active weather in West to bring snow, rainfall rounds
Weather in the West will remain active throughout the weekend, with several rounds of rainfall and mountain snow complicating travel across some impacted areas.
The Weather Channel
Cyclone Mandous to Soak Southeast India, Make Landfall Between Andhra-Tamil Nadu Coasts By Friday Night
Thursday, December 8: Having strengthened into a Cyclonic Storm just last night, the Bay of Bengal-based Cyclone Mandous continues to edge closer to the Indian mainland. And it appears the system may cross over the country’s southeastern coast by tomorrow night — about 48 hours after becoming a cyclone!
Comments / 0