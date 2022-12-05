ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback

The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Identify needs, wants and wishes to help budget during holiday season

Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Your Child Could Get Paid To Test Out Toys For Santa

Need some extra funds this holiday season? Who doesn’t?! If your kids’ Christmas list is a little long maybe they should be “working” to help cover the cost. And it would be fun work so they won’t even know they should be getting paid. Hint hint. That’s right, your child could get paid to test out toys for Santa himself. That’s definitely a 4-year-olds dream job (and maybe mine?). It’s a part of a program called Santa’s Little Helper by the toy brand My 1st Years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

DKMS needs your help!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

“Selling Charlotte” Showcases North Carolina Luxury Homes

I really enjoy all of the versions of the HGTV reality series “Selling” whatever the city might be. Now, “Selling Charlotte” showcases luxury lifestyles and homes in Charlotte. It always fascinated me to take a peek into the homes, lifestyles and real estate choices of these glitzy folks. There was “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo. And, “Selling Sunset” created for Netflix. However, this series shares no affiliation with the Netflix spinoff “Selling Sunset.” According to Axios Charlotte, the network “American Dream TV” featured more than 60 other markets, and currently films in Charlotte. “Selling Charlotte” showcases real estate, neighborhoods and culture in and around the area. Some folks reported spotting the crews already in Uptown locales Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Three Kinds Of Stress

CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy