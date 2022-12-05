Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
WBTV
Families lean on each other, remember loved ones during CMPD’s annual memorial tree lighting ceremony
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday season is the time of year when family comes together. But it can also be a time for others to reflect and remember their loved ones lost. On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony to remember those killed in a homicide or traffic fatality.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Firehouse Subs: Free sub with any purchase if you have the “name of the day”
We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day. Every morning, Firehouse will announce several first names on firehousesub.com/NameOfTheDay/ as well as on Facebook and Twitter. If one of...
Holiday Guide: Here’s the top Christmas-themed events across the Charlotte area
Our list showcases numerous places where you can eat, drink, play, and be merry!
WBTV
Identify needs, wants and wishes to help budget during holiday season
Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Crews respond to reported suspicious package at Salisbury Walmart.
kiss951.com
Your Child Could Get Paid To Test Out Toys For Santa
Need some extra funds this holiday season? Who doesn’t?! If your kids’ Christmas list is a little long maybe they should be “working” to help cover the cost. And it would be fun work so they won’t even know they should be getting paid. Hint hint. That’s right, your child could get paid to test out toys for Santa himself. That’s definitely a 4-year-olds dream job (and maybe mine?). It’s a part of a program called Santa’s Little Helper by the toy brand My 1st Years.
WCNC
DKMS needs your help!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
country1037fm.com
“Selling Charlotte” Showcases North Carolina Luxury Homes
I really enjoy all of the versions of the HGTV reality series “Selling” whatever the city might be. Now, “Selling Charlotte” showcases luxury lifestyles and homes in Charlotte. It always fascinated me to take a peek into the homes, lifestyles and real estate choices of these glitzy folks. There was “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo. And, “Selling Sunset” created for Netflix. However, this series shares no affiliation with the Netflix spinoff “Selling Sunset.” According to Axios Charlotte, the network “American Dream TV” featured more than 60 other markets, and currently films in Charlotte. “Selling Charlotte” showcases real estate, neighborhoods and culture in and around the area. Some folks reported spotting the crews already in Uptown locales Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day still in place as showers continue into the overnight hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today remains a First Alert Weather Day with shower chances continuing overnight, before giving way to patchy fog and spotty showers on Friday. First Alert Weather Day: Passing showers tonight. Another chance for rain Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Monday!. After a foggy start...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
WBTV
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will mark a somber date for the Mount Holly Police Department. Nearly two years ago, on Dec. 11, 2020, 25-year-old Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon was killed in a shooting. Now, the city will unveil a new bronze statue at the police department in his honor.
Three Kinds Of Stress
CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
Comments / 0