Shelbyville, TN

wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry

Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for December 6, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Jefferson is a great dog who is a terrific leash companion! Jefferson loves getting out for walks and playing in the play yard. He did well in play group getting to know the other dogs at the shelter, and would be great in an active home where he can play and get lots of exercise. Jefferson is three years old and weighs about 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants

Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee

While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million

More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Float Winners of the Annual Christmas Parade in Lawrenceburg

THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS PARADE WAS HELD ON SATURDAY AND THE WINNING FLOATS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH WON BEST IN SHOW, WHILE MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CAME IN FIRST AND UNITED CHURCH CAME IN SECOND IN THE CHURCH FAITH BASED CATEGORY; IN YOUTH ORGANIZATION AND SCHOOL GROUP, CHRIST LIFE ACADEMY WON FIRST AND KING’S KIDS HOMESCHOOL CAME IN SECOND; IN NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION CRAWFIT VALLEY AND HENRYVILLE COMMUNITY CLUB TOOK FIRST AND HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER PLACED SECOND. IN THE COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CATEGORY, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT STORE WON FIRST AND WLX RADIO BROUGHT HOME A SECOND PLACE WIN.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WKRN

String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN

Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
MURFREESBORO, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
FRANKLIN, TN

