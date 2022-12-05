Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation receiving Tremendous Support
The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County continues to receive donations from citizens, groups and schools wanting to help those in need. Raider Academy and Coffee Middle have recently made donations. Graves says they are still needing names for toys and food, but especially the elderly that might...
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
WKRN
Pets of the Week for December 6, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Jefferson is a great dog who is a terrific leash companion! Jefferson loves getting out for walks and playing in the play yard. He did well in play group getting to know the other dogs at the shelter, and would be great in an active home where he can play and get lots of exercise. Jefferson is three years old and weighs about 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
thelevisalazer.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
visitsumnertn.com
Explore Johnny Cash’s Sumner County, Tennessee
While many people connect Johnny Cash to Nashville, most don’t realize that for 35 years both Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived outside of Nashville on picturesque Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Fans are still eager to connect with Johnny and June’s legacy, traveling to Sumner County to witness the place the famed family called home.
The Daily South
John Prine’s Nashville Mansion Lists For $5 Million
More than two years after his untimely death, the Tennessee home of country legend John Prine has hit the market. The 7,272 square-foot residence in the leafy Nashville suburb of Oak Hill is listed by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty for $4,950,000. Set on just over two acres, Prine’s former residence boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, a newly renovated kitchen, a resort-style pool, and more. Highlights include the primary suite—which has two enormous closets and a spa-like shower—a beautiful central staircase, an enclosed porch, and a 2,700-square-foot unfinished basement that’s just begging to become a movie theater or recording studio.
wpln.org
‘It is built on a rock’: A historic Black church in Hendersonville reflects on the legacy buried in its foundation
I met Patricia Kelly Adams for the first time this August while I was out in Gallatin working on a story about the Sumner County Colored Agricultural Fair. As I was leaving, she called out an invitation from her porch: “Rose, you’re going to have to go to church with me one Sunday.”
WSMV
Victim ‘shocked’ school secretary stole lunch money card from child
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the victims of an elementary school secretary accused of stealing students’ lunch money cards spoke to WSMV4 Thursday, expressing her shock over the ordeal. Stacy Johnson said her first grade son was one of two students who allegedly had their P-EBT cards taken...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
radio7media.com
Float Winners of the Annual Christmas Parade in Lawrenceburg
THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS PARADE WAS HELD ON SATURDAY AND THE WINNING FLOATS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH WON BEST IN SHOW, WHILE MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CAME IN FIRST AND UNITED CHURCH CAME IN SECOND IN THE CHURCH FAITH BASED CATEGORY; IN YOUTH ORGANIZATION AND SCHOOL GROUP, CHRIST LIFE ACADEMY WON FIRST AND KING’S KIDS HOMESCHOOL CAME IN SECOND; IN NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION CRAWFIT VALLEY AND HENRYVILLE COMMUNITY CLUB TOOK FIRST AND HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER PLACED SECOND. IN THE COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CATEGORY, YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT STORE WON FIRST AND WLX RADIO BROUGHT HOME A SECOND PLACE WIN.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
WKRN
String of car burglaries in Murfreesboro, TN
Metro Police are investigating a burglary in Antioch where the accused woman was found in the homeowner's bed. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. One injured in Antioch shooting. The shooting happened just after 10:00...
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
