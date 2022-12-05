Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Illinois Honoring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
The State of Illinois is honoring Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Today is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan. More than 24-hundred service members and civilians were killed. All U.S. and state flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-staff today.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Lawrence and Crawford County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Effingham Radio
Governor Pritzker Signs SAFE-T Act Amendment Into Law
Governor Pritzker is signing off on a series of amendments to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The governor signed a bill that he says clarifies multiple aspects of the criminal justice reform law, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois beginning January 1st. The changes clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations, and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
Comments / 0