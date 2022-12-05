Governor Pritzker is signing off on a series of amendments to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The governor signed a bill that he says clarifies multiple aspects of the criminal justice reform law, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois beginning January 1st. The changes clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations, and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO