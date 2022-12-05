ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back.

A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.”

They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

Starting Dec 8, Harry and Meghan’s docuseries on Netflix titled Harry & Meghan will release episodes weekly for six weeks, which they claim to address everything that royal onlookers wanted to know: from the infamous feud to how they felt during their time together in the UK.

Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan by Christopher Andersen

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now.

If you have a hankering for more juicy details and can’t wait for the next few days, check out the writing of longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen, who takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Buy: Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

