Akron Beacon Journal

Myles Garrett, Browns not surrendering hope on playoffs 'as long as the door's cracked'

CINCINNATI — Myles Garrett doesn't know what the exact mathematical projection is for the Browns' playoff hopes. The All-Pro defensive end isn't really interested in knowing what the miniscule number, either. “As long as the door’s cracked, that’s going to help energize this team even a little bit more," Garrett said after Sunday's 23-10 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. "We have enough fuel as is, from inside and outside. But as long as they say we have...
