Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy
MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken. Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life. The pharmacy has been open...
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing
ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
Beyond the Bow: Former addict turns to sobriety and faith, becomes Salvation Army officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Captain Robert Coriston has a passion for serving the clients at the Midland Salvation Army shelter. It's a place where those who are struggling need somewhere to stay until they get back on their feet. From addiction to homelessness, sometimes the people there need someone to...
Graham Pharmacy closing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
Cotton Flat road construction making it harder for Midland residents to get around town
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Ben Weihrich gets around town to run his errands in his wheelchair. "I live 3.2 miles from this intersection Midkiff and I-20. 45 mins to get in town and do my shopping and another 45 home," he said. However, now it's taking him even...
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
Top 10 Things That Prove You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a pickup) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
Vehicle crashes into Odessa home
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
Sewell Big Serve helps Seniors at Meals on Wheels of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Boxes on boxes filled with food were rolled out of Meals on Wheels of Odessa kitchen and loaded into cars to be taken to Seniors' homes. "The senior box is a federal program that's run through the local food bank so we partner with the West Texas Food Bank to get these boxes out to our clients," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Wants To Sell Our Furniture But My Sister Wants It!
Buzz Question- We're getting NEW FURNITURE and my wife wants to SELL our old stuff. She told me she already has someone interested in buying it... BUT, I told her NOPE, hang on we are giving it to my SISTER... she wants it and needs it.. Well needless to say me and my wife are going around on this. I mean, c'mon I'm in the right....right?
City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
The flu is on the rise... for dogs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol
Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
