Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Locals react to the sale of Graham Pharmacy

MIDLAND, Texas — The sale of Graham Pharmacy has left its many customers saddened and heartbroken. Donnelle Sientz posted a letter to her customers on the front door, calling the decision to sell the pharmacy the hardest decision she has made in her life. The pharmacy has been open...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing

ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Graham Pharmacy closing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2022 Parade of Lights winners announced

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sewell Big Serve helps Seniors at Meals on Wheels of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Boxes on boxes filled with food were rolled out of Meals on Wheels of Odessa kitchen and loaded into cars to be taken to Seniors' homes. "The senior box is a federal program that's run through the local food bank so we partner with the West Texas Food Bank to get these boxes out to our clients," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to celebrate Christmas tree lighting

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be celebrating the lighting of its Christmas tree on Dec. 6. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. NewsWest 9's own Crystal Crews will be emceeing the event. Midland's tree is 50 feet tall and features over 3,500...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The flu is on the rise... for dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
ODESSA, TX
MySanAntonio

South Midland bar and grill receives designation for alcohol

Elisama Corzo appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission a second time Monday, seeking a specific use designation to serve the sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption at Texas Lodge Bar & Grill at 503 E. Interstate 20, suite 130. This time she was successful as commissioners unanimously...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
