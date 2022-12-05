ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wall Street slips as US inflation slows but remains hot

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street Friday and bond yields are rising after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,696, as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30. Britain's FTSE...
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

BEIJING (AP) — A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover...

