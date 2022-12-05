Read full article on original website
Post Register
Wall Street slips as US inflation slows but remains hot
Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street Friday and bond yields are rising after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not by as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in afternoon trading after earlier shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,696, as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
Post Register
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30. Britain's FTSE...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Post Register
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
BEIJING (AP) — A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover...
