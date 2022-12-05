Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease

Read full article on original website
Exact Sciences to present study data on its precision oncology portfolio at SABCS
Exact Sciences on Wednesday announced that it will present data from multiple trials on its cancer screening and diagnostic tests at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held December 6 through December 10. The firm said that it will be sharing the data in 10 abstracts and...
PathomIQ presents data on AI predictive model at SABCS
PathomIQ on Thursday announced that it has presented data this week on an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tool that may predict the response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). PathomIQ said that its researchers have developed and validated...
Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and infection may provide more durable immunity: Canadian study
A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) on Monday points to a significant change in the proportion of the Canadian population with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies over the first two and a half years of the pandemic and the probability that exposure to both vaccination and infection provides the most durable immunity.
BillionToOne announces clinical data on NIPT for recessive conditions
Next-generation molecular diagnostics company BillionToOne on Tuesday announced clinical data confirming the accuracy of the single-gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT) included in the firm’s Unity Screen designed to assess fetal risk of recessive conditions such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, the thalassemias, and spinal muscular atrophy. The results...
Gene molecular signature in study sheds light on adjuvant radiation therapy after breast-conserving surgery
Patients with invasive breast cancer who had low scores on an investigational gene molecular signature in a new study had similar rates of local recurrence whether or not they received adjuvant radiation therapy after breast-conserving surgery. According to results of a meta-analysis presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium...
Source LDPath, Ibex Medical Analytics ink agreement to deploy AI-enabled pathology platform
Source LDPath on Wednesday announced an agreement that makes Ibex Medical Analytics’ artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Galen, available to its network of more than 200 pathologists. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Source LDPath, part of Source BioScience and provider of laboratory services in the...
PacBio, Boston Children’s Hospital using WGS to investigate genetic, epigenetic variants for rare pediatric diseases
PacBio announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital in a pilot project for the Children’s Rare Disease Cohorts Initiative (CRDC). Per the collaboration, the hospital’s researchers will use PacBio’s HiFi whole-genome sequencing (HiFi WGS) to investigate genetic and epigenetic variants associated with rare pediatric diseases and conditions, PacBio said.
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID
Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
Study of unfolding pandemic saw shift in symptoms, reductions in vaccines protection
In a recent case-control study of symptomatic individuals, risk factors and symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection changed over time. There was a shift in reported symptoms between the Delta and Omicron variants as well as reductions in the protection provided by vaccines, according to the authors. According to the research,...
Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
'Highly questionable' test ordering expanded lab payments, cost Medicare millions during pandemic: OIG report
Numerous laboratories billed Medicare for questionably high numbers of add-on tests alongside COVID-19 tests in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). The additional tests significantly increased the payments laboratories received for claims that included COVID-19...
