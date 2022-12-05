ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adaptive Biotechnologies, collaborators to present data about NGS clinical utility in measuring minimal residual disease

By LabPulse.com staff writers
labpulse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
labpulse.com

PathomIQ presents data on AI predictive model at SABCS

PathomIQ on Thursday announced that it has presented data this week on an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tool that may predict the response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) in patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). PathomIQ said that its researchers have developed and validated...
labpulse.com

BillionToOne announces clinical data on NIPT for recessive conditions

Next-generation molecular diagnostics company BillionToOne on Tuesday announced clinical data confirming the accuracy of the single-gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT) included in the firm’s Unity Screen designed to assess fetal risk of recessive conditions such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, the thalassemias, and spinal muscular atrophy. The results...
labpulse.com

Source LDPath, Ibex Medical Analytics ink agreement to deploy AI-enabled pathology platform

Source LDPath on Wednesday announced an agreement that makes Ibex Medical Analytics’ artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Galen, available to its network of more than 200 pathologists. Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Source LDPath, part of Source BioScience and provider of laboratory services in the...
labpulse.com

PacBio, Boston Children’s Hospital using WGS to investigate genetic, epigenetic variants for rare pediatric diseases

PacBio announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital in a pilot project for the Children’s Rare Disease Cohorts Initiative (CRDC). Per the collaboration, the hospital’s researchers will use PacBio’s HiFi whole-genome sequencing (HiFi WGS) to investigate genetic and epigenetic variants associated with rare pediatric diseases and conditions, PacBio said.
labpulse.com

Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing

Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
labpulse.com

Biomarkers present at initial COVID-19 infection hint at long COVID

Researchers at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York have found that gene expression patterns in plasma cells during the acute initial COVID-19 infection indicate whether or not the patient will go on to develop post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as long COVID. In the research, published...
labpulse.com

Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy