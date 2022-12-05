ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Austin Butler to Receive Palm Springs Film Fest’s Breakthrough Performance Award for ‘Elvis’ (Exclusive)

By Beatrice Verhoeven
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2lHA_0jXza8Sf00

Austin Butler will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his portrayal in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis .

“Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film Elvis . The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” says Harold Matzner, the festival chairman. “We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Past recipients of the award include Mahershala Ali, Mary J. Blige, Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Felicity Huffman, Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike and Jeremy Renner. In the years they were honored, Ali, Cotillard, Hudson, Larson, Malek and Nyong’o went on to receive Academy Awards for their performances, while Day, Blige, Erivo, Huffman, Pike and Renner received nominations.

This year, as previously announced, Cate Blanchett is set to receive the Desert Palm achievement award, actress, while Colin Farrell will receive the corresponding actor award. Sarah Polley will be honored with the director award, while Michelle Yeoh will receive the international star award. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is receiving the vanguard award.

Butler will next star in Apple’s World War II drama Masters of the Air, and he recently wrapped production on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two , which will be released Nov. 3. His other film credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die, My Uncle Rafael and Aliens in the Attic.

The Film Awards will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center with the festival running through Jan. 16.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”

Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Film Festival Programmers Preview 2023 Line-Up, Hybrid Model

The Sundance Film Festival is heading back to Park City with a recently announced line-up that includes the latest feature from directors Nicole Holofcener and Ira Sachs, biodocs about Brooke Shields and Little Ricahrd, and adaptations of titles Cat Person and Eileen. Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, director of programming Kim Yutani, and senior programmer John Nein talked to The Hollywood Reporter about this year’s fest, from COVID contingencies to lessons learned from Jihad Rehab.More from The Hollywood ReporterLulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard Added to Sundance Board of TrusteesSundance Institute Sets Fellows for Episodic LabSundance Hands Out $1.4M in Doc Grants Heading...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart Named Berlin Film Festival Jury President

Actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will serve as the president of the jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February. “We’re excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said Friday. “She’s one of the most talented and multifaceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters. Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”

James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Look Who’s Talking’ Director on Kirstie Alley: “Those Movies Could Not Have Been Done Without Her”

Kirstie Alley had only just begun to make a name for herself on Cheers when director Amy Heckerling cast her to star in the 1989 comedy smash Look Who’s Talking. Alley, whose death was announced Monday at the age of 71 following a brief colon cancer diagnosis, made her Cheers debut as Rebecca in the hit NBC sitcom’s season six premiere that aired in September 1987. Not long after, Heckerling would land her as Look Who’s Talking lead Mollie, an accountant whose challenges while raising a newborn son and falling for taxi driver James (John Travolta) were narrated by Bruce...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on Her Career Milestone No One Knows About

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel that follows self-titled “disrupters” as they convene on the private island of their tech billionaire leader, internet drama is the name of the game (well, in addition to murder). Jessica Henwick’s character, Peg, is the long-suffering assistant to Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay, a fashion-industry stalwart who can’t stop tweeting herself into cultural crosshairs. The franchise is tailor-made for memefication, and Henwick joined the ensemble after a steady run of roles in such other discourse-forward titles as Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Iron Fist. But her first time trending was actually...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Parker Finn’s ‘Smile’ Went From Streaming to Theatrical in a Single Night

[This story contains spoilers for Smile.] Nobody is smiling more than filmmaker Parker Finn these days. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Violent Night' Director Tommy Wirkola Explains How 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' Paved the Way for His Second Studio MovieJames Gunn Talks Writing 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' in Just a Few Hours and the Latest on His Final 'Guardians' Film'Violent Night' Star David Harbour Talks His Warrior-Like Santa and How the MCU Mostly Made Up for 'Hellboy' Finn knows full well that his feature directorial debut, Smile, has had a charmed run. Originally green lit to be a Paramount+...
The Hollywood Reporter

“This Is Not the Old HFPA”: Golden Globes’ Group Head Talks for First Time Since 2021 Boycott

For nearly two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in the midst of an existential crisis, ever since a February 2021 Los Angeles Times story revealed a lack of Black members and a pattern of financial improprieties. The revelations sparked studios and talent to boycott the HFPA and prompted NBC, its longtime broadcasting partner, to decline to air a Golden Globes ceremony in 2022. On Jan. 10, after a major overhaul of the organization and a year off the air, the HFPA will return to holding its signature event, the Globes, on NBC, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

“How Do You Put This Beautiful Story Into This One Tune?”: Finneas, Diane Warren, Joe Jonas and THR’s Songwriter Roundtable

Minutes before The Hollywood Reporter‘s Songwriters Roundtable was scheduled to begin in late November, we were informed that hitmaker Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote original song “Not Alone” with fellow Roundtable participant Joe Jonas for the film Devotion (as well as Top Gun: Maverick‘s “I Ain’t Worried” by his band One Republic), was too sick to make the virtual conversation. And Jonas, the boy bander turned actor-songwriter, would be joining late as he was stuck on a flight. So went the chaotic kickoff of a Roundtable comprising musicians who wrote original song Oscar contenders. But the thoughtful answers of the artists...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Critic Reactions: “Mesmerizing, Visual Masterpiece”

The first press reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water are in, and the response is largely gushing. The long-long awaited sequel to director James Cameron’s fantasy epic is being called better than the 2009 original in both its story and its cutting-edge visual effects. More from The Hollywood ReporterSigourney Weaver on Taking a Break From 'Avatar,' Reuniting With Kevin Kline for 'The Good House'Coronavirus: 'Avatar' Sequels Shut Down Production in New ZealandSigourney Weaver Talks 'Avatar' Saga, #MeToo and How Sci-Fi Has Shaped Her Hopes for the World While some chided Cameron for the film’s length (it is more than three hours)...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Best Film, TV Shows of 2022 Include ‘Avatar’ Sequel, ‘Women Talking,’ ‘The Bear’ and ‘Mo’

The American Film Institute has revealed its picks for the best movies and TV shows of 2022. The group’s picks for the 10 best films are, in alphabetical order: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Jerry Bruckheimer ('Top Gun: Maverick')'Tár' Star Nina Hoss on Her Way into Her Character's Psyche: "She Enjoys the Power and the Privilege"'Nanny' Star Anna Diop Never Expected to Find Such a Meaningful Character to Play On the TV side, AFI’s picks...
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
COLORADO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy