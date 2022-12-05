Read full article on original website
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
Le Mars teen charged for OWI near Ashton
ASHTON—A 19-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Reese Randall Bock stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Sonic for crossing the centerline on the Highway 60 expressway at the Northwest Boulevard intersection south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon man arrested for theft, mischief
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on warrants for fourth-degree theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Torrence Edward Lamb stemmed from him taking a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming system from a Sheldon residence on Nov. 26, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Alvord teenager charged for intox at NCC
SHELDON—A 19-year-old Alvord man was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Sheldon on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Nolan Bart Vander Veen stemmed from him walking around the parking lot of O’Brien Hall on the campus of Northwest Iowa Community College while intoxicated, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
One injured in crash involving DOT truck
HOSPERS—One person received minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident about 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south of Hospers. Forty-two-year-old Matthew Eugene Ryba of Merrill was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram north on the expressway. Fifty-three-year-old Troy Lawrence Clouse of Le Mars,...
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
Man Seriously Injured in O'Brien County Collision
An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Crash Near There
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:20 a.m., 68-year-old Karen Hulstein of Rock Valley was driving a 2005 Buick Rainier northbound on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled.
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
Hulstein to put in new Sheldon stoplight
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council gave Hulstein Excavating in Edgerton, MN, the green light for the new traffic signal project at the Highway 18 and 34th Avenue intersection. The council opened the bids for the project at its meeting last Wednesday after a public hearing. Hulstein Excavating had the lowest bid and a recommendation from Beck Engineering in Sheldon, making the choice easy for the council, which approved the bid by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Wayne Barahona was absent.
