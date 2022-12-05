Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’

Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris ’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy , Jonah Hill , Nia Long and Lauren London.

Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level.

But to do that, they’ll have to contend with their families’ clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences, including Cohen’s “progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny),” per the film’s description, and “Amira’s unyielding yet concerned Muslim parents” played by Murphy and Long.

In the streamer’s first teaser, the culture clashing takes center stage as Hill’s character trips through meeting his partner’s parents, Murphy and Long, as he expresses he would like to marry their daughter.

“So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women,” a stone-faced Murphy asks Hill, who sits across from him at a table in Los Angeles’ Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

“It’s a valid question,” Long, similarly stoic, follows before a visibly uncomfortable Hill squeaks out, “It is.”

The conversation only spirals south from there as Hill attempts to earn the approval of his partner’s parents through increasingly uncomfortable, botched discussions about interracial relationships and mixed-race identity.

The film also stars Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony and Bryan Greenberg.

Kevin Misher serves as a producer alongside Hill and Murphy, with David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serving as executive producers.

You People drops on Netflix on Jan. 27, 2023.