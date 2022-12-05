ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fAU8_0jXza0Or00

Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris ’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy , Jonah Hill , Nia Long and Lauren London.

Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

But to do that, they’ll have to contend with their families’ clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences, including Cohen’s “progressive and semi-woke Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny),” per the film’s description, and “Amira’s unyielding yet concerned Muslim parents” played by Murphy and Long.

In the streamer’s first teaser, the culture clashing takes center stage as Hill’s character trips through meeting his partner’s parents, Murphy and Long, as he expresses he would like to marry their daughter.

“So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women,” a stone-faced Murphy asks Hill, who sits across from him at a table in Los Angeles’ Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

“It’s a valid question,” Long, similarly stoic, follows before a visibly uncomfortable Hill squeaks out, “It is.”

The conversation only spirals south from there as Hill attempts to earn the approval of his partner’s parents through increasingly uncomfortable, botched discussions about interracial relationships and mixed-race identity.

The film also stars Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony and Bryan Greenberg.

Kevin Misher serves as a producer alongside Hill and Murphy, with David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster serving as executive producers.

You People drops on Netflix on Jan. 27, 2023.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)

Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
People

Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart

The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy