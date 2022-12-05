Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
k12dive.com
States failing to provide equitable funding for underserved students
An updated analysis of equitable school funding practices finds substantially less state and local revenue going to districts with the most Black, Latino, and Native students versus those with the fewest students of color. The difference can be as much as $2,700 per student, or $13.5 million for a district with 5,000 students, according to a report released Thursday by The Education Trust.
Golarz: Teachers struggle to balance the needs of one and the needs of many
As with many teachers, Marion’s teaching career varied. First there was high school language arts, theatre, and typing, then elementary Title One, special education, a return to high school and intermittent university composition classes and the writing lab. I was a school superintendent when this story took place. It was a late fall on a Friday evening. I had gotten home around 6 p.m. Marion, coming from an adjoining school district arrived shortly after. She was slow...
Make American education rigorous again
This inability to write at what was once considered a fifth-grade level is now the norm among students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, races and ethnicities.
k12dive.com
Participation in USDA school meal programs drops, federal survey shows
A significantly lower percentage of public schools participated in school meals programs in fall 2022 than in March 2022 when universal school meal waivers were still in place, according to the latest School Pulse Panel survey results from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage...
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
k12dive.com
NWEA: Full academic rebound likely 5 or more years away
Students in grades 3-8 are closing reading and math achievement gaps caused by pandemic disruptions to learning. But for some students — particularly those in the lower and upper end of these grades — full progress could take five or more years. Black and Hispanic students, as well...
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Importance Of The Right Meeting Room For Business
The business environment is incredibly competitive, so if you get an opportunity to set up a meeting with a new client, then you need to make the most of this opportunity. It has been the norm to have meetings online over the past 2 to 3 years due to the pandemic but now that things are coming down, it’s time to start having business meetings in real places again and face-to-face. Nowadays, meetings can be held almost anywhere, and while the local coffee shop may seem like the best option because it is close by and free, maybe you need to make a little more effort to make sure that this new client signs on the dotted line.
TechCrunch
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech, Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for schools...
disruptmagazine.com
Former Corporate Executive Is Looking To Disrupt How Companies Lead Their People
It’s no secret that working in corporate America can be less than ideal. Office politics, stressful environments and uncertainty are all synonymous with climbing the corporate ladder. Kyle McDowell, bestselling author and speaker, is no stranger to the difficulties of the corporate setting. With over 28 years of experience working with companies such as Maximus and CVS, he has seen first hand as a leader and an employee how important it is to have strong leadership. For the last year, he has committed his time to transforming corporate culture through his 10 “we” principles.
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
thebiochronicle.com
The Importance of Learning Quran Online
As you know, all educational institutions are closed because students cannot learn properly in this pandemic. That’s why here we offer you different online Islamic courses. So now you can easily learn the Quran just sitting at home without any hindrance. This way you can follow all the steps.
athleticbusiness.com
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
3DPrint.com
New Manufacturing Institute Report Suggests Women Are Largest Untapped Talent Pool
Women have endured barriers to entry in manufacturing for decades. From gender pay gaps to lack of flexibility, child care support, and company-supported development and networking opportunities, there are recurring barriers women keep facing in the industry, which remain a loose end. Yet, a new study suggests women represent the largest talent opportunity for the manufacturing industry.
elearningindustry.com
The Modern Learning Ecosystem
Disruption is a term that is often used in business and technology contexts. It refers to a process or event that causes a significant change in the way that something is done. Whether it is "positive" or "negative" really depends on your context. Think of disruption as a huge wave that suddenly appears in the ocean. Some are thrilled to ride it while others don't want the boat to be rocked at all. The Learning and Development (L&D) industry has been talking about disruption for years. Talking. A modern learning ecosystem (MLE) is about doing.
GCN.com
Report: Governments behind private sector in customer, employee experience
Almost one year after President Joe Biden’s executive order on government customer experience, governments—including the United States—continue to lag behind the private sector in terms of customer and employee experience, according to Qualtrics’ 2023 Government Experience Trends report. For the study, Qualtrics surveyed approximately 8,000 consumers...
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
k12dive.com
Ed Department disbands National Parents and Families Engagement Council
The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced it had “immediately and permanently” disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council — just months after a group of conservative activists filed a lawsuit against the department claiming the council lacked “balanced” perspectives. The lawsuit, filed in July, has now been dropped.
Comments / 0