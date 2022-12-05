ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Four Hilltoppers recognized by AVCA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Matthews was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) South Region Player of the Year, for the third time in her career on The Hill, in addition to three Hilltoppers earning All-Region status and a fourth collecting honorable mention recognition. Matthews, along with Paige...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Bowling Green hosting 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. The conference, which is set for Jan. 3-4, with pre-conference events on Jan. 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

More rounds of rain coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday has been mainly cloudy with some scattered showers. As low pressure rides into the region tonight, it will likely trigger more showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong-to-isolated severe. A system moves through the region Tuesday night, with showers and a few...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break. The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however,...
MONROE COUNTY, KY

