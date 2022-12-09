ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

WLBT

JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
JACKSON, MS
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt

Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days.  Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year.  CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.    
ARVADA, CO
247Sports

247Sports

