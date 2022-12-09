Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
247Sports
Victory Johnson 'super stoked' about future at CU after second trip to Boulder
A new rule approved by the Division I Council in October allows for prospects to take a second official visit to the same school if a head coaching change occurs. Linebacker Victory Johnson took advantage of the rule this weekend by taking his second official visit with the Buffaloes...
Colorado Cornerback Kaylin Moore Will Transfer to Cal
Buffaloes sophomore started 11 games in the 2022 season. Cal TE Champion Johnson transferring to Colorado
The Biggest Struggles Facing Coach Prime in Boulder
Mike Farrell breaks down the biggest hurdles Deion Sanders will have to overcome as Colorado head coach
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Snow and cold will move into Colorado and the Denver area early next week
Cold and quiet weather through early Friday, a slow warming trend this weekend, snow will move into Colorado early next week
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt
Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days. Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year. CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.
Police: Man shoots, kills his mother in Greeley
A man allegedly told police he shot and killed his mother on Thursday afternoon in Greeley.
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
