ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up for ‘You People’ on Netflix

By Caillou Pettis
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago

On Monday, Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming comedy film “ You People ,” directed by Kenya Barris who co-wrote the script alongside Jonah Hill , who also stars in the film.

It follows a new couple who falls in love and finds themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families’ clashing cultures.

You can watch the trailer here:

Alongside Hill, the film stars Eddie Murphy , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Lauren London , Molly Gordon , Mike Epps , Nia Long , Deon Cole , Rhea Perlman , Andrew Schulz , and David Duchovny .

It was produced by Barris, Hill, and Kevin Misher under the production banners of Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby, and Misher Films.

“You People” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on January 27, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

45 most unforgivable Critics Choice TV nomination snubs: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ Imelda Staunton …

While lots of television creatives have reason to celebrate after the announcement of this year’s Critics Choice TV Awards nominations, many others have had their hopes dashed. Included among the actors who were snubbed are Imelda Staunton and the rest of the new cast of “The Crown,” as well as past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Popular series like “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” were almost shut out by CCA voters, and programs such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ozark” have largely fallen out of their favor. Below,...
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
GoldDerby

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations

Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
GoldDerby

‘The Menu’ and ‘Nope’ hoping to be among rare horror movies to contend for Golden Globes

In the absence of a Golden Globe category for Best Horror Film, motion pictures that fit into the spooky genre have always had to compete as dramas, comedies, or musicals in order to win the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s highest honor. Even after eight decades, the list of horror or horror-adjacent films that have succeeded in earning Golden Globe nominations is strikingly short, but more examples could be added this year if HFPA voters warm up to comedic fright fests “The Menu” and “Nope.” Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” takes place almost entirely on a private island where a sadistic celebrity chef...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
GoldDerby

Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%. Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week: 35% —...
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
GoldDerby

‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
BOSTON, MA
GoldDerby

‘The Amazing Race’s’ Derek and Claire on their ‘surreal’ win and gamble that ‘paid off the way we wanted it to’

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss hit all the right notes — literally — on “The Amazing Race 34” finale in Nashville. After grabbing the lead at the Roadblock, the couple never relinquished it, even when when things got tight at the final memory task when Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly, caught up. But with their cushion and Derek’s piano skills, they hung on and crossed the finish line first, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to win “The Amazing Race.” Find out how close the finish was and what happened during their mat chat with Phil Keoghan that you...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards Experts betting on Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere’) to overtake Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’)

The Oscar race for Best Actress is shaping up to be a close one, so it’s no surprise that the SAG Awards race is a close call too. Perhaps surprisingly, though, they appear to be leaning in different directions. While the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed favor Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) to win at the Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) has a slight advantage at the SAG Awards. As of this writing four out of eight Experts who have chimed in so far (with more to come) are predicting Yeoh: Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
GoldDerby

Derek and Claire are now the second ‘Big Brother’ team to win ‘The Amazing Race’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf now have some company. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss won “The Amazing Race 34” on Wednesday, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to claim the $1 million prize on its fellow CBS reality show. After moving into first place during the drive to the Roadblock in Nashville, the couple, who met last summer on “Big Brother 23,” never relinquished their lead. They beat long-lost twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert and married couple Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos. SEE ‘The Amazing Racer 34’ finale recap Not counting Season 31’s reality showdown that pitted “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor”...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 23 recap: Who went home in ‘Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” the top four artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save. Which five will sing in next week’s live finale? And will coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend all be represented? SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 23 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite...
GoldDerby

Darren Aronofsky on the 10-year journey to making The Whale’ and ‘challenging actors to do the best work they can’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When “The Whale” had its New York premiere in early December, it was nearly 10 years to the day that director Darren Aronofsky had first seen Samuel D. Hunter’s acclaimed stage play performed in the same city. “It was very unexpected to feel so much,” Aronofsky says now in an exclusive video interview of his first experience seeing “The Whale.” “In two hours, I laughed, I cried. It made me think, it made me connect with people I never thought I could connect with. And it was something I had never seen before. It was a character I had never seen...
GoldDerby

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ limited series gets 2023 release date on Amazon

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video released the first official imagery for the upcoming drama miniseries “Daisy Jones and the Six,” based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also serves as a producer on the project. The plot follows “a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success.” You can watch the trailer here: The miniseries will consist of 10 episodes in total. The story is presented in a...
GoldDerby

Gabriel LaBelle (‘The Fabelmans’): ‘I put a lot of pressure on myself, because you don’t want to be the person who ruins a Steven Spielberg movie’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I was surprised at just how personable and charming and kind he is,” admits Gabriel LaBelle about Steven Spielberg, whose semi-autobiographical Amblin Entertainment film “The Fabelmans” features the young actor playing the equivalent of a young Spielberg. He plays the role of aspiring teen filmmaker Sammy Fabelman opposite Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. It’s a performance that has catapulted him into the Oscar conversation and permitted him to “sign with incredible agents and publicists. It’s such a blessing. It’s just opened so many doors.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The Vancouver, British Columbia-born LaBelle was plucked from relative...
GoldDerby

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directing debut with Searchlight Pictures

Given the increasing ambition of her music videos, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Taylor Swift is preparing to make her feature directorial debut. Searchlight Pictures will produce the film, for which Swift has also written an original screenplay. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” SEETaylor Swift tied the all-time Grammy record for Song of the Year nominations – now can she finally...
GoldDerby

‘Wonder Woman 3’ reportedly pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery amid James Gunn DC shakeup

A tempest has come to the island of Themyscira. The Hollywood Reporter broke the surprising news late Wednesday that the third Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman” film, meant to be directed by series stalwart Patty Jenkins, is not happening. This is the biggest shakeup under the DC Comics umbrella of movies at Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Let’s hope nobody put a down payment on a new house! The 2017 “Wonder Woman,” which starred Gadot and Chris Pine, was a massive international hit, bringing in well over $800 million...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy