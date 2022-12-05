Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up for ‘You People’ on Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming comedy film “ You People ,” directed by Kenya Barris who co-wrote the script alongside Jonah Hill , who also stars in the film.

It follows a new couple who falls in love and finds themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families’ clashing cultures.

You can watch the trailer here:

Alongside Hill, the film stars Eddie Murphy , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Lauren London , Molly Gordon , Mike Epps , Nia Long , Deon Cole , Rhea Perlman , Andrew Schulz , and David Duchovny .

It was produced by Barris, Hill, and Kevin Misher under the production banners of Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby, and Misher Films.

“You People” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on January 27, 2023.

