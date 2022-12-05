ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Bob McGrath, founding cast member of ‘Sesame Street,’ dead at 90

By Vincent Mandile
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhV2a_0jXzZb6800

Sesame Street ” icon Bob McGrath , who portrayed the kind-hearted music teacher Bob Johnson from the series’ first episode in 1969 until 2017, has died at the age of 90. The actor was far more than one beloved character though, and led an exciting life filled with music, various acting roles and charity work.

McGrath’s passing was confirmed with a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

Born in 1932, McGrath was a graduate of University of Michigan, and received a Master of Music degree in Voice, from Manhattan School of Music in 1959 before serving two years in the United States Army. In 1960, McGrath began appearing on “Sing Along with Mitch,” which ran for four years. He also had an accomplished recording career in Japan in the 1960s with a series of successful albums of Irish folk songs and ballads sung in Japanese.

WATCH over 100 chats with 2023 Oscar contenders

In 1969, McGrath appeared on our screens in the role of Bob Johnson, one of the few humans on a street full of educational puppets, in “Sesame Street.” During his 47-season tenure as a series regular, his character was the voice behind many iconic songs including “5 Fingers on My Left Hand”, “Feelin’ Groovy,” “Don’t Be Afraid to Make Friends,” “Our Grouch (and We’re Stuck with You)” and “Keep Christmas With You.” He also appeared in the two big screen adaptations of the series, four direct to video specials, thirteen television specials including “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration,” and participated in nine books and 19 albums that were spawned from the series. McGrath’s onscreen career was not just relegated to the series though. He also appeared in “3:10 to Yuma” (2007), “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” (2021) and the 2014 documentary “I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story.”

Others may remember him for his thirty-eight-year run on “Telemiracle,” a telethon which aired in Saskatchewan “funding the people of Saskatchewan requiring special needs equipment to maintain or improve their quality of life; as well as, travel assistance to those needing to leave their community to access life-saving medical treatment. Funding is also provided to institutions and health foundations to purchase specialized, new or innovating equipment to improve health care.” In 2006, McGrath received the Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan as well as the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award in 2013.

For a multitude of generations, McGrath is an educational television icon that was part of their formative years. For others, he may be remembered for his recording career in Japan or his charity work for so many years in Canada. In the end, he will be remembered by all as an entertainment icon with a heart of gold that brightened up the lives of millions in one way or another. When Big Bird famously asked what will happen after the death of Mr. Hooper, Bob said the following: “You’re right, Big Bird. It’s… It’ll never be the same around here without him. But you know something? We can all be very happy that we had the chance to be with him, and to know him, and to love him a lot when he was here.” The same can be said about Bob McGrath.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Colleagues and loved ones react to Kirstie Alley’s death

News of the death of Kirstie Alley, the star of “Cheers,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and, never forget, Carl Reiner’s “Summer School,” shocked the internet on Monday when it was announced by her children True Parker and Lily Parker in a joint statement. “As iconic as she was on screen,” they wrote, “she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/g4nAItrR5x — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 6, 2022 With 40 years in the business, even if the last few were a bit controversial with her vocal advocacy of the Trump administration, many colleagues wrote fond memories of...
GoldDerby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Kirstie Alley: ‘I wish we spoke often’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has paid tribute to his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at 71, remembering the “Cheers” star as “one of the most unique people I have ever met.” In a moving Instagram post, shared early Tuesday morning, Chmerkovskiy addressed “My dearest Kirstie,” writing, “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of...
GoldDerby

Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
GoldDerby

‘Dead to Me’: Why Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s SAG Awards hopes are as alive as ever

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, “Dead to Me” finally returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated third and final season on November 17. This means its two leads, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, are eligible for the upcoming 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards — for which voting began on December 5 and ends on January 8 — and have one last shot at being recognized for their work on the show. But how alive are their nomination chances after sitting out last year’s cycle? The new episodes pick up right after the wild events of the Season 2 finale, which ended with...
GoldDerby

Parijita Bastola (‘The Voice’) was wrongfully eliminated, say 35% of viewers [POLL RESULTS]

The semi-finals of “The Voice” Season 22 culminated in the triple eliminations of some of the NBC reality TV show’s most talented artists: Parijita Bastola of Team John Legend, Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani and Kim Cruse of Team Legend. In our overnight poll, Gold Derby asked “The Voice” viewers to name who they thought was wrongfully eliminated, and the results were essentially evenly divided between the three of them. Parijita came out on top, though, with a slight lead of 35%. Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” fans say was wrongfully eliminated this week: 35% —...
MARYLAND STATE
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
intheknow.com

Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way

This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
GoldDerby

Derek and Claire are now the second ‘Big Brother’ team to win ‘The Amazing Race’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf now have some company. Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss won “The Amazing Race 34” on Wednesday, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to claim the $1 million prize on its fellow CBS reality show. After moving into first place during the drive to the Roadblock in Nashville, the couple, who met last summer on “Big Brother 23,” never relinquished their lead. They beat long-lost twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert and married couple Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos. SEE ‘The Amazing Racer 34’ finale recap Not counting Season 31’s reality showdown that pitted “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor”...
GoldDerby

‘The Amazing Race’s’ Derek and Claire on their ‘surreal’ win and gamble that ‘paid off the way we wanted it to’

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss hit all the right notes — literally — on “The Amazing Race 34” finale in Nashville. After grabbing the lead at the Roadblock, the couple never relinquished it, even when when things got tight at the final memory task when Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly, caught up. But with their cushion and Derek’s piano skills, they hung on and crossed the finish line first, becoming the second “Big Brother” team to win “The Amazing Race.” Find out how close the finish was and what happened during their mat chat with Phil Keoghan that you...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
GoldDerby

‘The Amazing Race 34’ finale recap: Who raced their way to $1 million in ‘The Only Leg That Matters’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Amazing Race,” the final three teams travel 3,000 miles to race through Nashville for the final showdown, where they must deliver guitars and play a giant floor piano to win the $1 million prize, on the season finale of the reality TV competition. This episode titled “The Only Leg That Matters” airs Wednesday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below. SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Aubrey and David on taking the penalty: ‘I don’t think we would’ve changed anything’ The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces,...
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

Gail Berman (‘Elvis’ producer) on Austin Butler’s 6-month audition: ‘It wasn’t a contest’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m happy to fill you in on that lengthy, 10-year journey,” jokes “Elvis” producer Gail Berman during our webchat about Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic of Elvis Presley. “I sat with my staff and said, ‘What could we do with Elvis that hasn’t been done before?’ Is it a film? Is it a musical? Is it a play? What is a story there that hasn’t been told? And we came up with a single name. Wouldn’t it be great to see what Baz Luhrmann could do with Elvis?” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Elvis” stars Austin Butler as Presley along with Tom...
GoldDerby

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations

Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
GoldDerby

‘The Woman King’ editor Terilyn A. Shropshire on cutting together the film’s biggest battle scenes [Exclusive Video Interview]

[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.] Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her...
GoldDerby

Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
GoldDerby

45 most unforgivable Critics Choice TV nomination snubs: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dahmer,’ Imelda Staunton …

While lots of television creatives have reason to celebrate after the announcement of this year’s Critics Choice TV Awards nominations, many others have had their hopes dashed. Included among the actors who were snubbed are Imelda Staunton and the rest of the new cast of “The Crown,” as well as past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Popular series like “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” were almost shut out by CCA voters, and programs such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ozark” have largely fallen out of their favor. Below,...
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner Mourns ‘Beloved’ Son Ronnie: ‘You Left The World Far Too Early’

Tina Turner broke her silence over the death of her and Ike Turner’s son, Ronnie Turner. Ronnie passed away on Dec. 8, and Tina, 83, issued a statement over the tragedy. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she shared on Friday, the day when news of Ronnie’s death broke. Tina shared a black and white photo of her with her eyes closed to her Instagram, a means for her to express her grief. “In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy