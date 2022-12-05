ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Woman, children robbed at gunpoint in Long Beach home invasion

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065afb_0jXzZLAc00

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said today.

The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.

One man entered the residence with a gun. "The suspect held the adult victim at gunpoint while two additional male adult suspects ransacked the residence," Flores said, adding the suspects left the apartment with property.

The victims did not suffer physical injury in the ordeal, which remained under investigation, he said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man arrested on suspicion of lighting flags in front of Long Beach homes on fire

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly setting several fires in Long Beach. According to firefighters, the man lit the flags on the front porches of multiple homes in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue around 3:30 a.m. "We got on scene and calls came in of exterior fires on the same block," said Long Beach Police Department Captain Jack Crabtree. "Multiple homes had exterior fires that were burning. Some were out before we arrived."One vehicle, a soft top convertible, also caught fire due to one of the flag fires burning nearby.A suspect was arrested at around 4 a.m. His identity has not yet been revealed. Firefighters did not disclose how many fires were started or what type of flags were burned.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Arsonist Burns Flags Outside Homes in East Long Beach Neighborhood

More than a dozen flags hanging outside homes in an East Long Beach neighborhood were set on fire by an arsonist seen on security camera video. In video captured at 3 a.m. Thursday in front of a home, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a lighter to a U.S. flag. Residents said it was one of 15 flags torched in the neighborhood.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Several injured after stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities received reports of the stabbing around 4:19 p.m. near Kittridge Street and Cedros Avenue in Van Nuys. At least two victims were juveniles, with one victim transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles Police. Their ages […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Boy shot to death in Azusa area

A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
AZUSA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy