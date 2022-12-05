Woman, children robbed at gunpoint in Long Beach home invasion

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said today.

The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.

One man entered the residence with a gun. "The suspect held the adult victim at gunpoint while two additional male adult suspects ransacked the residence," Flores said, adding the suspects left the apartment with property.

The victims did not suffer physical injury in the ordeal, which remained under investigation, he said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok