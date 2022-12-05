Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
WMUR.com
Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home
NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Community Finds Missing Teddy Bear In Surprising Location
A special missing teddy bear was found in a surprise location this week.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester Just Got a Slick New Sign
With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats
We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location
When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Manchester conducts health, welfare check of downtown homeless camp
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Concerns from the public are growing over a Manchester homeless camp. Now, the city is sending in teams to clean up the area. Driving down Pine Street in Manchester, there is a line of tents. They snake around the property of Families in Transition, a local shelter.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple finds time capsule they buried 23 years ago in Hawaii
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A couple of Londonderry High School graduates are celebrating an exciting find. Alison Proulx tells News 9 that she and her husband, David, just dug up a time capsule they buried in Hawaii back in 1999. Alison said her and David are high school sweethearts. Her...
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Escape Room With Cocktails Coming to Boston
If you consider yourself a Disney adult, or just simply are over 21 years of age and enjoy Disney, an experience is coming to Boston, MA, next year that you may want to go explore. Imagine stepping into a Disney movie while sipping on a delicious cocktail. You can be...
NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness
This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zaya
WESTFORD — Zaya, a 10-month-old female Siberian Husky is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “She’s here because people don’t tend to realize the extent of owning a husky. They’re a lot of work and energy,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT.
