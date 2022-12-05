ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home

NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats

We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness

This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
iheart.com

Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman

Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
CONCORD, NH
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zaya

WESTFORD — Zaya, a 10-month-old female Siberian Husky is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “She’s here because people don’t tend to realize the extent of owning a husky. They’re a lot of work and energy,” Emilia, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT.
WESTFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

