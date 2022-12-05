The Weekly Round-Up #678 With 20th Century Men #4, E-Ratic: Recharged #3, Damn Them All #2, Justice Society Of America #1, Star Wars: Darth Vader #29 & More Plus The Week The Music!

Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Venom #13 Spoilers & Review: Bedlam, Venoms & Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!
AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH. Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she’s setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!
Inside Pulse
DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers: Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?
DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Joker Complicates Punchline’s Gotham Game, But Will Batman Intervene?. …Written by Tini Howard and Blake Howard and drawn by Gleb Melnikov, the series finale goes on sale in March with a cover by Melnikov and variants by Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, and Riley Rossmo, all seen below.
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #13 Spoilers & Review: Two Hobgoblin, One Goblin Royalty, While Gold Is The New Green?!
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY DARYL MANDRYK. Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!. Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!. What does this mean...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & WildC.A.T.s #1 Spoilers & Review: Wildstorm Folds Into DC & It’s Bloody!
DC Comics and WildC.A.T.s #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU, and BEN OLIVER. ’90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Spinning off from the pages of...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Inside Pulse
Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #14 Spoilers & Review: Spinning The Dark Web As Hallows’ Eve Debuts While Chasm & Goblin Queen Scheme!
ZEB WELLS (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ (A) COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV. BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN STAUB. We haven’t seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy.
Inside Pulse
Nightmare At Noon
Over the few years I have been a special guest on the Golan Globus Theater Podcast. Murray and Griff go indepth on the movies put out by the legendary Cannon Films as well as other action films from the ’80s. This has led me to questioning if a film is Golan Globus Theater worthy. What qualifies a movie for such an honor? Action must be at the forefront. This is not a place for two people talking profundities in a restaurant. There must be stunts and buttkicking galore. An insane plot helps. The cast should include either low budget legends or superstars on the career decline. Ultimately the movie should have an insane story that’s fun to describe. I watched Nightmare At Noon, the movie from 1988 and swore this is a film destined for a Golan Globus episode since it fulfilled all the necessary requirements.
Inside Pulse
Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series
Kamen Rider has been airing on Japanese TV since 1971 in various incarnations. The franchise is about a person who becomes the masked motorcycle riding hero who must constantly save the world from invaders. In 2002, Kamen Rider Ryuki arrived with a masked rider who was a journalist. Now all the episodes are arriving on Blu-ray along with the director’s cut of the final episode. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
On Stage And Screen, ‘Industry’ Star Ken Leung Is Leaning In To The Fear
The veteran actor talks about sustaining a career full of variety and his return to theater after 20 years in "Evanston Salt Costs Climbing."
Inside Pulse
Giovanni’s Island arrives in February
Giovanni’s Island tells of two kids form opposite countries dealing with life after World War II. The film won numerous awards when it was released in 2014. Finally, the movie is coming to Blu-ray in America. Here’s the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Factory:. GIOVANNI’S ISLAND.
Inside Pulse
Sesame Street – Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever
There comes a time when a kid announces they want a dog or puppy. This might come as a surprise. Other times it’s pretty obvious. Even Elmo wants a puppy in his life. And what Elmo wants, he’ll eventually get. In this case he gets a cute little puppy named Tango. Sesame Street – Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever has the little red guy discover what it takes to keep a puppy in the house. It’s a lot more than most kids can imagine. This compilation gives a bit of a clue. The DVD arrives on January 31, 2023. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory and Sesame Workshop:
Inside Pulse
Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series
The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Comments / 0