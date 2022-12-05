The Weekly Round-Up #678 With 20th Century Men #4, E-Ratic: Recharged #3, Damn Them All #2, Justice Society Of America #1, Star Wars: Darth Vader #29 & More Plus The Week The Music!

Over the few years I have been a special guest on the Golan Globus Theater Podcast. Murray and Griff go indepth on the movies put out by the legendary Cannon Films as well as other action films from the ’80s. This has led me to questioning if a film is Golan Globus Theater worthy. What qualifies a movie for such an honor? Action must be at the forefront. This is not a place for two people talking profundities in a restaurant. There must be stunts and buttkicking galore. An insane plot helps. The cast should include either low budget legends or superstars on the career decline. Ultimately the movie should have an insane story that’s fun to describe. I watched Nightmare At Noon, the movie from 1988 and swore this is a film destined for a Golan Globus episode since it fulfilled all the necessary requirements.

