ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Weekly Round-Up #678 With 20th Century Men #4, E-Ratic: Recharged #3, Damn Them All #2, Justice Society Of America #1, Star Wars: Darth Vader #29 & More Plus The Week The Music!

Inside Pulse
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Pulse

Nightmare At Noon

Over the few years I have been a special guest on the Golan Globus Theater Podcast. Murray and Griff go indepth on the movies put out by the legendary Cannon Films as well as other action films from the ’80s. This has led me to questioning if a film is Golan Globus Theater worthy. What qualifies a movie for such an honor? Action must be at the forefront. This is not a place for two people talking profundities in a restaurant. There must be stunts and buttkicking galore. An insane plot helps. The cast should include either low budget legends or superstars on the career decline. Ultimately the movie should have an insane story that’s fun to describe. I watched Nightmare At Noon, the movie from 1988 and swore this is a film destined for a Golan Globus episode since it fulfilled all the necessary requirements.
UTAH STATE
Inside Pulse

Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series

Kamen Rider has been airing on Japanese TV since 1971 in various incarnations. The franchise is about a person who becomes the masked motorcycle riding hero who must constantly save the world from invaders. In 2002, Kamen Rider Ryuki arrived with a masked rider who was a journalist. Now all the episodes are arriving on Blu-ray along with the director’s cut of the final episode. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Inside Pulse

Giovanni’s Island arrives in February

Giovanni’s Island tells of two kids form opposite countries dealing with life after World War II. The film won numerous awards when it was released in 2014. Finally, the movie is coming to Blu-ray in America. Here’s the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Factory:. GIOVANNI’S ISLAND.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside Pulse

Sesame Street – Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever

There comes a time when a kid announces they want a dog or puppy. This might come as a surprise. Other times it’s pretty obvious. Even Elmo wants a puppy in his life. And what Elmo wants, he’ll eventually get. In this case he gets a cute little puppy named Tango. Sesame Street – Elmo & Tango: Furry Friends Forever has the little red guy discover what it takes to keep a puppy in the house. It’s a lot more than most kids can imagine. This compilation gives a bit of a clue. The DVD arrives on January 31, 2023. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory and Sesame Workshop:
Inside Pulse

Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series

The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:

Comments / 0

Community Policy