Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers
Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado.
Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns
There is a frightening new St. Louis-area crime trend: thieves striking in daylight and early evening hours.
St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations
St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
Two people are hospitalized after an underground cave-in collapse Thursday in Franklin County.
4 charged in murder of cab driver at Hazelwood Central High School
Four young men are facing federal charges in the murder of a cab driver in Hazelwood this past April.
Police: Deadly crash follows ‘tactical pursuit’ in north St. Louis
One person has died after a crash that stemmed from a "tactical pursuit" Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, according to police.
As weather gets chillier, St. Louis organization needs help getting coats for the homeless
The wintertime can be challenging and brutal for many, especially those who are unhoused.
Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
City of St. Charles largest well close down due to contamination
The City of St. Charles has shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination. It is reduced to two wells that are still open. City of St. Charles largest well close down due to …. The City of St. Charles has shut down five of its seven wells...
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
WARREN COUNTY Mo.— On A&E’s Neighborhood Wars, newlyweds Summer and Cody build a little house together and hear what their neighbors think. They moved to Missouri to start a new life together and planned to build a small house out of storage containers. The couple has gone viral for documenting their journey on TikTok and Facebook.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
