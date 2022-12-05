‘A deep sense of safety’: Oakland spending $780,000 to protect city during the holidays

Read full article on original website
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars three times since July
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the third time since the summer, a small business in San Francisco has fallen victim to burglars. In the latest break-in, two people were caught smashing in the front door. Wendy Nguyen has been a small business owner in the city for more than 30 years, but the last six […]
oaklandside.org
From horse-drawn carriages to electric cars: After 145 years, Oakland auto repair shop changes hands
For decades, Ron Arth’s days began and ended at George V. Arth & Son, his family’s 145-year-old auto repair shop on 10th Street in downtown Oakland. As owner, Arth worked alongside a faithful crew and his trusty assistant of 43 years, Renee Camp. “I have customers who come...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site
OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico
SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying to park, but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti
Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
Ambivalent supervisors approve Breed's parking lot housing plan
One person’s parking lot is another’s future home. At least, that’s the aspiration of a new law approved unanimously by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. However, a financial analysis of the proposal showed that development costs could stymie its effectiveness. On lots already zoned for residential housing, but currently committed to an “auto-oriented” use like a gas station, the law would allow development of up to four...
