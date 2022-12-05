Thomas Birmingham, general manager of California’s powerful Westlands Water District, described as the largest agriculture water district in the country, announced he will retire at the end of 2022. Four “change coalition” candidates last month won seats on the agency’s nine-member board. They join two other like-minded members, promising a shift from what has been called Birmingham’s “polarizing” approach to water policy in the Central Valley under his two-decade tenure. Here’s a brief rundown.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO