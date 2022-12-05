ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Who is Thomas Birmingham? A quick guide to one of California’s most powerful water czars

Thomas Birmingham, general manager of California’s powerful Westlands Water District, described as the largest agriculture water district in the country, announced he will retire at the end of 2022. Four “change coalition” candidates last month won seats on the agency’s nine-member board. They join two other like-minded members, promising a shift from what has been called Birmingham’s “polarizing” approach to water policy in the Central Valley under his two-decade tenure. Here’s a brief rundown.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year

A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
VISALIA, CA
yieldpro.com

The Mogharebi Group arranges $50 million sale of 237-unit multifamily community in Central California

The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Oak View Apartments, a 237-unit garden-style multifamily community in Visalia, Calif., for $50 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a Southern California-based private investor. “Despite interest rates climbing rapidly making financing difficult and causing investors to hesitate, if...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Synergy HomeCare is like having a doctor in the family

Caring for elderly loved ones can be a full-time job. Dr. Ravi Sandhu from Synergy Homecare joins the show to talk about how using Synergy HomeCare is like having a doctor in the family. Synergy HomeCare 2595 E Perrin Ave Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 765-4687 synergyhomecare.com.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Ms. Flores from Fremont Elementary

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE) – Debbie Flores’ teaching story began over 30 years ago in Fowler Unified, helping fourth graders shape their stories and their voice for three decades, as well as giving them the skills to go from building paragraphs to building out a thesis. One way Ms....
FOWLER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Animal abuse confirmed by officials in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office AG Crimes Detectives were called to investigate a possible animal abuse case. On Tuesday sheriffs responded to a call in the 25300 Block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay regarding possible abuse of animals. Authorities say when they arrived Detectives found 48 horses, 13 cows, and dozens […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

