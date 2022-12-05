Read full article on original website
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who is Thomas Birmingham? A quick guide to one of California’s most powerful water czars
Thomas Birmingham, general manager of California’s powerful Westlands Water District, described as the largest agriculture water district in the country, announced he will retire at the end of 2022. Four “change coalition” candidates last month won seats on the agency’s nine-member board. They join two other like-minded members, promising a shift from what has been called Birmingham’s “polarizing” approach to water policy in the Central Valley under his two-decade tenure. Here’s a brief rundown.
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
GV Wire
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
thesungazette.com
County Supervisor doubles as chairman for board, Farmer Bob’s World
IVANHOE – The current chairman for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will take a second seat at the center of the conference table as board chairman for Farmer Bob’s World. Eddie Valero, the recently re-elected District 4 Tulare County supervisor, was named as the chairman for the...
yieldpro.com
The Mogharebi Group arranges $50 million sale of 237-unit multifamily community in Central California
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Oak View Apartments, a 237-unit garden-style multifamily community in Visalia, Calif., for $50 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a Southern California-based private investor. “Despite interest rates climbing rapidly making financing difficult and causing investors to hesitate, if...
Man found with semi-truck full of stolen merchandise in Fresno County, CHP says
Investigators say over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from Best Buy was found inside the semi-truck.
sjvsun.com
‘Sick and tired’: Karbassi rallies shop owners, law enforcement over millions in brazen retail thefts
Organized retail theft is rampant up and down California, and Fresno has not been left out of the shocking trend. In an effort to connect with and educate the local retail community, Fresno City Councilman Mike Karbassi hosted a Retail Theft Summit at Fresno City Hall Tuesday evening. Karbassi was...
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Synergy HomeCare is like having a doctor in the family
Caring for elderly loved ones can be a full-time job. Dr. Ravi Sandhu from Synergy Homecare joins the show to talk about how using Synergy HomeCare is like having a doctor in the family. Synergy HomeCare 2595 E Perrin Ave Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 765-4687 synergyhomecare.com.
Trails End residents receive final inspections in last day to meet code
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was the final day to bring units up to code at the former Trails End mobile home park – now been renamed La Hacienda Mobile Estates. Code enforcers worked to determine whether residents would be able to stay or if they would be evicted. It’s the latest chapter in the […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Educator of the Week: Ms. Flores from Fremont Elementary
FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE) – Debbie Flores’ teaching story began over 30 years ago in Fowler Unified, helping fourth graders shape their stories and their voice for three decades, as well as giving them the skills to go from building paragraphs to building out a thesis. One way Ms....
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
Animal abuse confirmed by officials in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office AG Crimes Detectives were called to investigate a possible animal abuse case. On Tuesday sheriffs responded to a call in the 25300 Block of Avenue 220 in Lindsay regarding possible abuse of animals. Authorities say when they arrived Detectives found 48 horses, 13 cows, and dozens […]
IDENTIFIED: Person killed after struck by a vehicle in west Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old man who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Fresno on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s office. Officers with Fresno Police Department say they responded at 5:45 p.m. to the incident near Ashlan and Blythe for a man who was in the roadway […]
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
