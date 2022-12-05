ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Looking For Porch Pirate

The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a porch pirate. The man stole packages from a porch on Prairie Court on Sunnyside Hill. He was driving a dark sedan. The case was reported to police on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father

A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Questions we want answered, and insight from MPD's Chief and PIO

It has been 24 days since four University of Idaho students were killed in their home at 1122 King Road. As the investigation continues, the community is left with more questions than answers. The Moscow Police Department didn't have time to meet with us today, but we are going to...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Police to remove some belongings of slain University of Idaho students from house

MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO) — Police in Idaho will begin removing some of the belongings from the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month. Moscow Police Chief James Fry and other members of the department plan to move the items to a secure location until families can collect them. Police said the items are no longer needed for the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire

A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
TROY, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID

